Aman Gupta, one of the most popular Sharks of Shark Tank India 3 often makes headlines for his interactions with pitchers. He is loved by his fellow Sharks, pitchers, as well as netizens. Besides being one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country, Aman Gupta is also a loving husband and a doting father. His social media posts often shows adorable moments with family other than highlights from his professional front. Now, a recent video of the entrepreneur featuring his wife and daughter has caught our attention.

Aman Gupta posts hilarious clip with wife and daughter

In a video posted on his official Instagram handle yesterday, Aman Gupta is seen holding the umbrella for his wife and elder daughter as they walk toward the gate. Piya Gupta is seen walking holding her daughter’s hand, with Aman walking behind them. All three of them seem to enjoy the moment as they are seen sporting wide smiles on faces.

The video is uploaded with a witty caption in which the Shark Tank India 3 judge pointed that his family members are the real shark. The caption reads, “When the real sharks arrive. Family (A)man.”

Watch Aman Gupta’s video here:

Reaction of netizens on Aman Gupta's video

Reacting to Aman Gupta’s post, netizens bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments. Some didn’t leave the opportunity to talk about the recent viral video of the interaction between Aman and a female pitcher. While others wrote how the wife is the real Shark in the family.

Advertisement

One user wrote, “Aman going home After the "don't intimidate me "episode”” Another wrote, “Lagta hai mam ne abhi tak apki flirting walo video nhi dekhi.” One comment reads, “Mard sirf apni pasandia aurat ke piche piche umbrella. le kr chalta ha.”

Others showered love on Aman and wrote, “Sharks are known for deal, you are known for dil.” “You are the best Shark in the history of shark tank India,” reads another comment.

For the unversed, Aman Gupta is the cofounder and CMO of boAt. He has been associated with Shark Tank India since the first season. He and his wife Piya are parents to two beautiful daughters- Miraya Gupta and Adaa Gupta.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17's Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma leave town for Valentine's Day getaway