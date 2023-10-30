Shark Tank India 3 judge Anupam Mittal shares PIC with fellow sharks; captions 'still working 70 hours'

Shark Tank India Season 3 is all set to air next year, and the makers have released a sneak peek at the new judges and a new opportunity for students to raise their pitches to the sharks. Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, recently shared a photo on social media giving another sneak peek into the upcoming season. The caption on the photo caught the attention of fans.

Shark Anupam Mittal "still works 70 hours a week"

The founder of Shaadi.com recently shared a selfie with his fellow sharks Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Amit Jain from Shark Tank India sets. The shark captioned, "After all these years, still working 70-hour weeks..."

Anupam Mittal Anupam Mittal said that even though he is successful in one industry, he is determined to build a dream for aspiring entrepreneurs in a different industry. He is working hard to make this happen.

In the comments section, fans seemed excited about the show. On the other hand, a fan asked the shark that his time on the sets is very different as compared to an employee. To this Anupam replied, "I was an employee once but treated my job the same as I do now", intending that no matter who you are, a job requires the same dedication and hard work that corporate employees do.

About Shark Tank India 3

Apart from Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain, another judge will be seen on the Shark Tank India panel. Deepinder Goyal the co-founder and CEO of Zomato will be seen on the show. Another judge Ritesh Agarwal, who is the founder of OYO will also be a part of the show. Shark Tank India season 3 is coming to screens this January 2024.

