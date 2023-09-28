Shark Tank India 3: New Season to commence in January 2024

Shark Tank India provides a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their unique ideas and inventions, transforming the landscape of entrepreneurship. Over two seasons, many ambitious entrepreneurs have received invaluable guidance from the Sharks, presenting their visions and receiving expertise to help grow their ventures into billion-dollar companies. Shank Tank India is set to return for its third season, and registrations are now open.

Shark Tank 3 Coming this January

The popular show, Shark Tank India, is announced to return this January 2024. Budding entrepreneurs will now get a chance to pitch their creative ideas and secure a deal from the sharks. Shark Tank India Season 3 is set to premiere in January 2024. Get ready to dive into new ideas and a sea of innovation.

With fresh ideas and vision, numerous entrepreneurs have registered, and the show is about to commence. To accommodate young entrepreneurs, the makers have introduced a new segment in the upcoming season of Shark Tank. This addition not only provides a platform for young innovators but also empowers them to pursue their dreams and turn them into reality. In the upcoming season, any student can pitch their business ideas on the show through the exclusive component known as Campus Special. This initiative will bring a fresh wave of young ideas for pitching to the sharks and making a deal.

The previous two seasons garnered a lot of love from viewers, and this season, too, the show aims to fulfill dreams and inspire innovation in the country, contributing to a better vision for the economy.

About Shark Tank

The show started in 2021 and has since become a massive hit among viewers. In Season 1, the panel included Asneer Grover, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Naupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, and Ghazal Alagh, with Ranvijay Singha as the host. In the subsequent season, Amit Jain replaced Ashneer, and the show was hosted by Rahul Dua.

In the recent promo, a businessman is shown receiving an award at a ceremony. Upon receiving the award, he reflected on the 'challenges' he faced early in his career, which began with significant financial support from his father and uncle, totaling millions of rupees. Some people around him were skeptical about his efforts to build his business. Later, a waiter at the event shared with the camera that not everyone has the privilege of receiving financial support from their families, unlike the winners. For those facing such challenges, Shark Tank serves as an excellent starting point for entrepreneurs to secure financing for their businesses.

ALSO READ: Masterchef India 8 PROMO: Competitive cooking reality show returns with new flavors this October