Shark Tank India 3: Peyush Bansal on seeing his brand on pitcher’s app, ‘Humara toh kaam nahi chalega ayese’

Shark Tank India 3 is entertaining the viewers with its innovative pitches and insights from the Sharks. In the latest episode, entrepreneurs of an influencer-based app shared their pitch with the Sharks. The brand turns every subscriber into an influencer and gets them cashback with their tagging and branding. Shark Peyush Bansal’s brand was already a partner on their app which he was unaware of. Seeing the logo, he gives a hilarious reaction.

Peyush Bansal reacts seeing his brand on Pitcher’s platform

The pitchers Dishant Sanghvi, Rij Eappen and Yash Sakhlecha from an influencer-based app gave an insight into their brand. The user can shop from the partner websites on the app, and upon posting on social media, they get cashback from the brand on their card. They asked for Rs 50 Lakhs for 0.5% equity which is at the valuation of Rs 100 crore.

Watch glimpses of the episode here:

The sharks were surprised to hear an ask of such a huge amount. Dishant then gave the sharks their personalised cards. As Peyush Bansal and Amit Jain ask them how it works, they open the app and show their partner brands. Seeing Lenskart on the platform, Anupam Mittal says, “Ye logo thoda jana pehchana sa lagta hain. (This logo looks familiar).”

Peyush and Namita Thapar smile and the former says, “Matlab hum already partner hain aapke sath.” The pitchers explain by buying a product. They shared that they paid INR 1,000 from the card, and they got a cashback of INR 600.

This leaves Peyush stunned as he asks, “Matlab ye 600 rupaye meine aapko diya? (This means I paid you the Rs 600?)” As the pitcher nods and says, “Correct,” the Shark Tank India 3 judge says, “Yaar humare liye toh kuch chhod do, humare toh kam nahi chalega ayese. (leave something for us, how will our business work like this?)”

Sharks offer pitchers a deal

After questioning, the Sharks are impressed with the brand. One of the newest Sharks, Azhar Iqubal excitedly makes an offer of Rs 50 Lakhs for 5% equity. Peyush reminds Azhar that he hasn't asked for the amount that they have already taken from previous investors. Peyush jokes, "Isiliye toh aap junior ho. (This is why you are a junior)"

Three Sharks Peyush, Azhar and Namita offer Rs 75 Lakhs for 1.5% equity. Anupam Mittal pitches the same offer alone and the pitchers accept that.

