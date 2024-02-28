Shark Tank India provides a stage for up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the country to pitch their business ideas and plans to potential investors, known as sharks. The ongoing season is particularly exciting with a variety of innovative startup concepts being presented.

Vibhuti Arora, a pitcher, recently reached out on her social media platform to address Namita Thapar's question about their divergent thought processes. The pitch revolved around Vibhuti's venture, which provides natural skincare solutions and seeks investment.

Vibhuti Arora's reply to Namita Thapar

Vibhuti Arora showcased her beauty brand, House of Beauty India, on Shark Tank India season 3. She emphasized providing natural skincare solutions as a substitute for plastic surgery. Additionally, she mentioned having certified face yoga teachers on board.

After listening to the pitch, Namita Thapar asked her, "Main toh bahut yoga follow karti hun. Face yoga ke bahut videos hain online, toh iske liye humein aapki classes lene ki kya zaroorat hai? Aap kya alag karwayengi? (I follow a lot of yoga. There are many videos of face yoga online, so why is it necessary for us to take your classes for it? What different will you do?)."

The Hosue Of Beaury India founder mentioned, "Pehle toh jo aap videos dekhte hain face yoga ke, 90% of them are certified by me. Maine institute create kar diya face yoga school ke naam se (Firstly, if you watch videos of face yoga, 90% of them are certified by me. I have created an institute by the name of Face Yoga School)."

After appearing on Shark Tank India 3, Vibhuti Arora decided to address the same question once more on her social media account. In doing so, she highlighted the contrasting perspectives between Namita and herself.

She shared a short clip wherein we can hear her saying, "Agar aap ek teacher ko kahoge Namita ji ki aapka student hi aapka competition banega toh hum ek dusre ko educate kaise karenge? (If you tell a teacher, Namita ji, that your student will become your competition, then how will we educate each other?)."

Further, she also highlighted, "Har business competition ka nahi hota. Kuch businesses synergize kar ke saath mein badhne ke liye bhi hote hain, aisi meri soch hai (Not every business is competitive. Some businesses are meant to grow together through synergy, this is my thinking)." The video opened up with 'Namita's thoughts vs Mine.' Vibhuti even mentioned 'Too bad the Sharks only think Competition over Co-Creation."

In her caption, she wrote, "It’s high time we change our thought process and insecurity and move towards progressive growth of society!." Targeting on Namita's comments, Vibhuti Arora penned, "Wrote a book, launched @faceyogaschool_ to train teachers all over the world to take my vision ahead! And all I got in return was #namitathaper saying “ I created my own competition” - like really?????? Vineeta telling me that I should change my brand name @houseofbeautyindia to @vibhutiarora_ hmmmmm."

Vibhuti Arora gets no deal on Shark Tank India 3

In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, Vibhuti Arora pitched her business and requested Rs 1.5 crore from the Sharks in return for a 5% stake. Unfortunately, she left the show without securing a deal. Namita Thapar was the initial Shark to decline, followed by Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta. Finally, Amit Jain and Anupam Mittal also opted out of the investment opportunity.

