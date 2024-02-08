In the most recent episode of Shark Tank India 3, the judges were truly moved by a one-of-a-kind business concept. This company aims to revive the lost art of letter writing in this digital era. Surprisingly, Shark Ritesh Agarwal stepped up and offered a deal to the founders, showing his support for their cause.

Pitchers give letters to Sharks

The co-founders of the company, Shivani and Harnehmat introduced their business. The pitchers shared that in this world of texting, people have forgotten to write and send letters. They share that they want to connect dil (heart), dimag (brain), and kalam (pen), and give the Sharks letters written by their family members and close ones.

Peyush Bansal receives a letter written by his wife, Radhika Gupta from her husband and son, Aman Gupta from his daughter, Ritesh Agarwal from his wife, and Vineeta Singh from her professor. Upon reading the letters, they got emotional and Shark Vineeta Singh even got teary-eyed.

Watch glimpses from the episode here:

The Shark Tank India 3 judge shared that the letter she received was from her professor from IIT who inspired her to become an entrepreneur. She said, “What he did for me, mujhe lagta hain main Shark Tank pe agar do teen entrepreneur ke liye kar pau, I think it will be a feeling of kaafi pride (I feel if I can do that for 2-3 entrepreneurs on Shark Tank, I will be proud).”

Vineeta also thanked her professor for the love and support he offered her. She asks the founders to explain their business and why they founded it. After explaining, the pitchers ask for 36 lakhs for 4% equity in the company.

Sharks’ reaction to the pitchers’ business

Aman Gupta backs out saying he is unable to connect with them and also mentions that he is unsure and doesn’t want to invest. Peyush Bansal also backs out saying that he feels the company is driven more by passion than business. He even suggested the idea of opening a stationery brand and letter writing can be an extension of it.

Ritesh Agarwal discussed with the co-founder and decided to invest in the business. He offered 36 lakhs for 6% equity in the company. Shivani requested Ritesh for 5%.

However, Ritesh denied and gave a condition. He asked them about their target for the year. Shivani explained that they are targeting around one crore in this financial year. Ritesh then said that if they successfully achieve the target this year, then he will return 1% equity to them. The pitchers happily signed the deal with Ritesh Agarwal.

