The latest episode of Shark Tank India 3 had several interesting and informative pitches. One of the companies to pitch to the Sharks was a health-based company. They claimed their products can reduce the biological age of individuals. This surprised the Sharks. They also revealed an interesting fact that Shark Anupam Mittal had taken the test on their website to know his chronological and biological age. Read on to know how the Sharks reacted.

Sharks think pitchers’ idea is too advanced for this country

The pitchers of the health-based company, Parth, Darshit and Rakesh introduced their brand and its purpose on Shark Tank India 3. They shared that every individual wants to feel and look young and introduced health supplements that one can take to reverse the ageing process. They asked for one crore for 1.5% equity in the company.

Reacting to the products, Sharks Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh ask the pitchers if they have scientific proof of their claims. Responding to the same, Rakesh said that their products have reduced their consumers' biological age by three. Aman also asks the pitchers about their chronological and biological age.

The pitchers also made a fun revelation that Shark Anupam Mittal took the test on their platform to know his chronological and biological age. However, they refused to divulge the details as it was confidential information. This made Aman and Vineeta laugh.

Namita Thapar is the first one to back out saying that India is not ready for such products yet. She feels the products are too early for the country. Aman agreed with her and mentioned that they are unable to provide any scientific proof and the Sharks are unsure about it. Amit Jain backed out too.

Anupam then offered them a royalty deal at one crore for 2.75% equity in the company. He said that his offer is 1 Crore for 2.5% Equity + 1% Royalty until 1.5 Crores is recouped. His offer shocked all the sharks with Amit Jain saying, “Don’t be brutal on them.”

The founders gave a counter offer of 1.75% equality. However, Anupam denied it and said that the least he could do was 2.25% of the ownership. After a brief discussion about the same Darshan, Parth and Rakesh agreed to the same and secured the deal.

