In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, one of the pitchers brought some family and bootstrap businesses which left the sharks impressed. The first pitch was made by a home salon brand. Founders Aditya Arya, Mayank Arya, Akanksha Vishnoi and Arpit Gupta introduced their brand and asked for Rs 1.5 Crore for 0.5% equity at the valuation of Rs 300 crores.

Pitchers strike four sharks deal on Shark Tank India 3

After the brand was introduced on Shark Tank India 3, the founders revealed they were bootstrapped. While Peyush Bansal exclaims that this revelation changed his perspective to positive, Aman Gupta asked them why they are growing and the competitors are at a loss. Peyush comes to the conclusion that the founders haven’t worked toward customer accusations.

Meanwhile, Ritesh Agarwal discloses that he is partnered with the competing company. One of the pitchers also revealed how the investors were skeptical in investing in their business. This shocked Shark Radhika Gupta.

Aman and Peyush continue asking the questions and find out that the pitchers rejected the offer as it was not on the right evaluation. "I feel like you guys are not Investor-friendly entrepreneurs. You have a reason for every denial. You didn't sell, nor agree to return the money to investors," said Aman. Radhika backed out of the deal.

Sharks Aman, Peyush and Vineeta Singh gather to discuss a deal. Ritesh tags along and seeing him. Vineeta jokes, "Hum kaise believe kar aap jasoos nahi ho? (How do we believe that you are not a spy?)"

After discussing, Aman Gupta says that 4 sharks will come together at Rs 1.5 crore for 3% equity and royalty at 2% of net sales till Rs 1.5 cr is recouped. The pitchers come with a counter, Rs 1.5 cr on 1% equity and 1% royalty. The sharks refuse, and pitchers revise it to 2% equity.

Peyush Bansal clarifies why they turned down the pitcher’s offer and says, "The risk in this deal is that we may never see our money coming back." Vineeta then gives her final offer of Rs 1.5 cr for 2% equity and royalty of 2% till Rs 1.5 cr gets recouped. Pitchers accept the deal. Aman says, "Good job, you agreed to the deal." Vineeta says, "I am very excited about this deal." Aman says, "Me too, hopefully money will come back."

