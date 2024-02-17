Shark Tank India 3 PROMO: Athleisure wear brand has no money; sharks Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh are confused

Shark Tank India season 3 is gaining a lot of attention and viewership. This unique show celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit of Indians. Many startups have already showcased their ideas on the show, hoping to secure investments from the Sharks. In the upcoming episodes, an athleisure brand will take the spotlight and present their business plan.

Aman Gupta is confused about investing money

Shark Tank India 3 has witnessed multiple startups and business ventures showing up on national television. This time, the business reality show is all set to have an athleisure brand pitching its business idea to the Sharks, seeking an investment.

Named Aastey, the brand is founded by Jeevika Tyagi & Kanupriya Mundhra. As they enter the show, one of the founders says, "Sharks, kya main aapka clothing size jaan sakti hun? Hitchkicha rahe ho? Pehli mulaqat mein bahut personal sawaal puchh liya na maine aapse (Sharks, may I know your clothing size? Hesitating? I asked you a very personal question in the first meeting, right?)."

Anupam Mittal laughs and then the real pitch begins. The pitchers mention, "Aastey hai India ka pehla (Astey is India's first) and only sustainable athleisure wear company. Isme hum banate hain (In this, we make) leggings, sports bra, tank tops, aur aise kayi (and many other) versatile clothing."

Listening to them, Peyush Bansal asks, "Abhi iss category mein bahut saare players hain (There are many players in this category right now). What is your plan now?" The pitcher replies, "Ab hum yahan aaye hain isko 100 crore brand banane ke liye (Now we are here to make it a 100 crore brand)."

Further, Anupam asks them, "Paise kitne hain (How much money do you have?)." The answer that the Sharks hear makes them land in confusion. The pitcher comments having zero money, and then Aman Gupta confronts them, "Aap keh rahe ho ke dedh lakh ki sale ho rahi hai. Paise zero hain. Business kahan hai, matlab hum invest kidhar kar rahe hain. Maal bhi bik nahi raha (You are saying you are selling 1.5 lakhs. The money is zero. Where is the business, meaning where are we investing. The goods are not being sold)."

Another Shark, Vineeta Singh explains, "Yeh jo financial indiscipline aapne dikhaya hai (This financial indiscipline you have shown), that is baffling me." The promo has the caption that reads, "Jeevika Tyagi & Kanupriya Mundhra are enthusiastic to make #Aastey a ₹100-CR brand! Will they grab the cheque or not? Let’s find out! Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV."

Watch the promo here:

About Shark Tank India 3

The third season of Shark Tank India started streaming on January 22. This season introduced six new judges, joining the esteemed panel of judges from the previous season. The newcomers include Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal.

Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain have been on the show in the previous seasons, too. Overall, this business reality show is worth watching for the aspiring entrepreneurs.

