Shark Tank India 3 PROMO: Sharks skeptical about hair extension company product despite exciting sales figures

Shark Tank India Season 3 is garnering attention with exciting episodes where people pitch ideas to secure funding. A new promo on the show’s official social media handle offers a sneak peek into one of the pitches, while viewers are eagerly waiting to see cool ideas and business deals on the show.

Can the hair extensions company impress the Sharks?

In the new promo dropped by Shark Tank India on its official social media handles, a hair extensions company named The Shell Hair is all set to pitch its ideas to the Sharks seeking investment. Shelly Bulchandani, founder of the company, claims that she started her business with Rs 2000 and achieved sales of Rs 9,73,000, which impressed all the Sharks. Namita Thapar asks, “What sets you apart?” Shelly responds, “Humari quality mein thoda farak hai. (There is a slight difference in our quality.).” Amit Jain said, “Nish hair ka jo bun aata h uska volume isse kaafi zyada hota hai. (The bun that comes with Nish's hair has a lot more volume.).” Namita mentioned, “Ye tedhe medhe hai, there is no fluidity. (This is uneven)." After which Aman Gupta said, “There is a problem in the product, so it's uninvestable. (There is a problem with the product, so it's uninvestable.).” Shelly responds, “I don’t think so, there is any problem with the product. (I don't think there is any problem with the product).” The Sharks seem impressed with the sales figures but disappointed with the product.

The promo has the caption that reads, “Shelly Bulchandani, founder of #TheShellHair, is pretty confident about her mood-worthy hair extensions! Will this studentpreneur's confidence and sales numbers convince the Sharks to invest? Watch this week's #CampusSpecial episode to find out! Stream new episodes of Shark Tank India Season 3, from Mon-Fri 10 PM, on Sony LIV.”

About Shark Tank India 3:

Shark Tank India 3 started on January 22 with six new judges joining the panel. The new Sharks include Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. Additionally, Sharks like Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, and Amit Jain from previous seasons have also reunited for this edition. The show is a big deal for aspiring entrepreneurs, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in business and innovation.

