Shark Tank India 3 PROMO: Show to witness Bihar's revolutionized and innovative taxi company pitching its idea

Indian television has a plethora of reality shows, but Shark Tank India has a different fan base. The business reality show Is gearing up for its third edition and will continue the legacy of entrepreneurial brilliance. Providing a stage for startup companies and young entrepreneurs, the panel of judges is ready to provide their expert advice.

Well, a new promo reveals that the show will have the founders of a company offering carpool service pitching their idea of a taxi revolution. Here's how the 'Sharks' react.

RodBez to appear in Shark Tank India 3

According to the new promo released by Shark Tank India on its official social media handle, the business reality show will have a carpool/taxi pool company appearing before the expert panel. RodBez founders Dilkhush Kumar and Siddharth Shankar Jha express their commitment to providing accessible and pocket-friendly taxi services to the people in Bihar.

Claiming it to be a revolutionary platform offering a taxi pool or one-way taxi services, the duo explains the tiring and unorganized system of making use of such services in Bihar. The promo opens with the pitcher saying, "Arehh oo taxi wale bhaiya, Darbhanga jaana hai, chaliyega kya? 4000 rupaye lagega. Itna toh mujhe Delhi se Patna aane mei nahi laga (Listen, taxi driver, I need to go to Darbhanga, will you take me? It will cost you Rs 4000. It did not cost me this much when I traveled to Patna from Delhi)."

Advertisement

Further, explaining his idea to the Shark Tank India Season 3 judges, RodBez founder states that his mission is to offer a cost-effective solution to the people in Bihar for commuting from one place to another. The promo's caption reads, "#RodBez founders, Dilkhush Kumar & Siddharth Shankar Jha, are on their way to take the Sharks on a stunning joyride with their innovation! But will they navigate the investment highway Shark Tank India Season 3, streaming from 22nd Jan, Mon-Fri 10 pm on Sony LIV."

Watch the promo here:

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Listening to the pitch, Anupam Mittal, founder and director of Shaadi.com and founder and CEO of People Group, asks, " If you're doing a business of Rs 400 crores in a year, how much will you give to Google Maps?" The pitcher replies, "We have a Bihari solution." Sharks Anupam Mittal and Aman Gupta seemed impressed by the pitch.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3 PROMO: When and where to watch; know everything about this business reality show