Shark Tank India season 3 has acquired its full pace. Featuring unique pitches, aspiring entrepreneurs, and their undying spirit, the business reality show is one-of-a-kind in itself. The upcoming episodes will witness some other interesting business ideas, and the pitchers will be seen impressing the Sharks with their business's sales and approach.

DIY food brand makes its pitch

In the promo released by the official social media page of Shark Tank India, we see a brand named Chefling making its pitch before the Sharks. The pitcher says, "Chefling mein hum karte hain DIY for sushi and mochi jo ki ek Japanese dish hai. Enchilada and taco jo ki Mexican dish hai (At Chifling, we do DIY for Sushi and Mochi, which is a Japanese dish. Enchilada and Taco, which is a Mexican dish)."

The pitcher explains that the product contains all the ingredients needed to prepare the dish mentioned above in their meant-to-be way. During his pitch, he shared that he started the business after taking Rs 50,000 from his mom. Lastly, sharing insights into his business, he reveals that he sold about 60,000 units in the last three years.

Have a look at the promo:

Peyush Bansal confronts spectacles brand's claims

The pitcher representing the spectacle brand called Intense Focus claims that they make design, focus, and eyewear for children, youth, and adults. Amit Jain asks the pitcher why the spectacles cannot be manufactured in India. He mentions that the electroplating his company uses to make the products might not be an easy approach in India, at least for the coming ten years.

Peyush Bansal confronts him and says, "This is wrong. Aapne kaha 8-10 saal mein nahi banega. Hum bana rahe hain. Humne abhi 800 crore lagaya hai factory banane mein (You said it will not be built in 8-10 years. We are making. We have just invested Rs 800 crore in building the factory)."

Millet food brand to ask for investment

Pitchers show up on the stage to ask for an investment for their company called Millet Amma. They claim that the manufactured edible items are made out of millet. Also, they explain categorizing the products into three different groups: Ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and basic.

