Shark Tank India 3: Radhika Gupta to join the judges panel; Who is she?

Continuing the legacy of entrepreneurial brilliance, Shark Tank India makers are gearing up for their third edition and ardent fans of the show can't wait for its premiere. The preparations for the third edition are in full swing and several new entrepreneurs have been roped in to join the judges panel. After Ritesh Agarwal, Deepinder Goyal, another businesswoman who will join the judges' panel of Shark Tank India 3 is Radhika Gupta.

Radhika Gupta to join Shark Tank India 3:

Joining the judges panel of Shark Tank India 3 is Radhika Gupta, the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, a Young Global Leader recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF), and an accomplished author. This season’s lineup of Sharks will feature the brilliant minds of Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), and Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group).

Along with the above mentioned, the other sharks are Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato) and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms).

Who is Radhika Gupta?

Radhika Gupta, who is the Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, earned the MD position in February 2017. Before this, she served as the Business head of Edelweiss Multi-Strategy Funds for almost three years. Apart from this, Radhika is also an accomplished author and is recognized by the World Economic Forum (WEF) as a young global leader.

Speaking about her educational background, Radhika has earned a BSc in Economics from The Wharton School and a B.S.E in Computer Science Engineering. She also pursued the Jerome Fisher Program in Management and Technology from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Shark Tank India 3:

With the collective wisdom of these Sharks and the charismatic host Rahul Dua leading the way, Shark Tank India 3 is poised to set new benchmarks, emerging as a hub for budding entrepreneurs to realize their dreams. So, brace yourselves for a season filled with groundbreaking ideas and entrepreneurial spirit.

Speaking about the last season, Shark Tank India season 2 comprised 6 sharks, and they were -Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. Shark Tank India 2 premiered on January 2 and went off the air on March 10, 2023. :

