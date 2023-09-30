Shark Tank India 3: Ritesh Agarwal to join judges panel; Who is he?

The popular show, Shark Tank India is returning with its third season. After two successful seasons that gave platform to many entrepreneurs to fulfill their dreams, Shark Tank India 3 will surely be equally popular. The show typically involves pitchers pitching their unique ideas and innovations to the judges, more commonly known as Sharks. In the last two seasons, viewer witnessed compelling pitches, difficult negotiations, and inspiring success stories of the pitchers. The show is also high on entertainment with banter between the Sharks.

Ritesh Agarwal to join Shark Tank India 3

Shark Tank India Season 3 is set to premiere in January 2024. Registrations for pitchers have already opened. However, there’s a surprise for the audience this year. A new shark will join the judges' panel. Any guess who will it be? Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms will join the sharks on the show. He will be the youngest shark on the panel. So, the sharks on the show for Shark Tank India 3 will include Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) along with all-new shark Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms).

Reaction of netizens

A few hours ago, Shark Tank India's official Instagram handle uploaded a photo of the 4 sharks from the previous seasons keeping Ritesh a mystery. The post uploaded with the caption, "Can you guess the NEW SHARK !! Stay tuned for more exciting updates! #SharkTankIndia season 3 streaming soon on Sony LIV" caught the attention of the netizens. While many expressed that they will miss Ashneer Grover, a few could guess the new Shark. One comment reads, "Founder of OYO?" Another commented, "Finally Ritesh!"

Check out some of the comments of the netizens here:

About the last season of Shark Tank India

Speaking about the last season, Shark Tank India season 2 comprised 6 sharks -Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Piyush Bansal, and Amit Jain. The second season premiered on January 2 and went off the air on 10 March 2023.

