Shark Tank India 3 Ritesh Agarwal’s Net Worth: Everything you need to know about youngest judge on show

The popular show, Shark Tank India is returning with its third season. The first two seasons were successful as they gave a platform to many entrepreneurs to get the support they wanted. From impressive pitches to unique products and ideas, the Sharks were mighty impressed with the entrepreneurs. The show was also popular among the viewers as this concept was fresh on Indian television screens. Now, in the third season, a new Shark, Ritesh Agarwal has joined the judge's panel.

Ritesh Agarwal’s education

Ritesh Agarwal, one of the youngest self-made billionaires is a college dropout. Yes, you read that right. Ritesh was born in 1993 in a Marwari family in Cuttack, Odisha. He finished his schooling at St. Johns Senior Secondary School. His entrepreneurial spirit has been there since his early school days. At the age of 13, he used to sell SIM cards after school. Later, he moved to Delhi to pursue higher studies, but he dropped out of college to build a business and this is when he was awarded the Thiel Fellowship. Although he missed out on college, he credits the fellowship for the learning experience that shaped his journey.

Ritesh Agarwal's early days and career

In 2013, Ritesh Agarwal was the only Indian among the 10 winners of that year's Thiel Fellowship. This fellowship awards a USD 100,000 grant to entrepreneurs under 20 years of age. However, those who are awarded this fellowship should skip college and delve immediately into establishing a start-up for two years. During his college days, Ritesh Agarwal founded Oravel Stays, for which he won a fellowship. It was inspired by the business model of Airbnb.

Taking to Twitter, he shared his experience of the Fellowship and wrote, "People often ask me if I missed attending college and receiving a formal education. My answer has always been a resounding YES. The college experience is unmatched - it prepares you for the 'real world', both personally and professionally. But for me, The Thiel fellowship was that big adventure. The learnings, the experiences, and the people I met here, all in one way or the other - led to the eventual genesis of OYO."

OYO, which stands for ‘On Your Own’ is infamous for many things, but Ritesh Agarwal founded this in 2013 with the idea of providing budget accommodation. Stemming from Oravel Stays, it has undoubtedly changed the hospitality landscape of India. Since its establishment in 2013, the hotel chain has witnessed tremendous growth. It acquired several rooms in different hotels and homes and transformed them into OYO. It now goes by the name of Oyo Hotels and Homes.

Ritesh Agarwal’s net worth

In 2016, Ritesh Agarwal was featured in Forbes’ 30 under 30 list for Asia. He was also named the second-youngest self-made billionaire in the world. Today, OYO has expanded to the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, India, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Japan. According to The Economic Times, OYO’s total assets were valued at over USD 1 billion (approximately Rs 8,324 crore) in 2021. The phenomenal growth has helped Agarwal become the second youngest self-made billionaire. According to DNA, his net worth is USD 2 billion (approximately Rs 16,462 crore).

Ritesh Agarwal joins Shark Tank India 3 as a judge

Ritesh Agarwal will join the Sharks on Shark Tank India 3. So, in this season, the sharks on the show will include Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics) and Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com) along with all-new shark Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO, OYO Rooms). Recently, it was reported that Zomato’s founded Deepinder Goyal will also join the Sharks.

