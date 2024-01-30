Shark Tank India 3: Shoewear brand leaves Sharks unimpressed; Aman Gupta calls founder ‘oversmart’

Shark Tank India 3 has already seen some interesting pitches from different sectors of brands. In the most recent episode, three brands - footwear, arts and crafts, and Ayurveda tried to impress the judges. The first pitch from the footwear brand started on a cheerful note, but it left the Sharks highly unimpressed with Aman Gupta saying that he is over smart. The deal didn’t go through and Peyush Bansal revealed that the brand approached him before as well for investment. He explained why it didn’t work that time.

Aman Gupta calls pitcher 'over smart'

The footwear brand's COO and founder Satyajit Mittal from Pune shared his pitch and highlighted that the USP of his brand is that the kids’ shoes organically grow up to 3 sizes. His ask is Rs 80 Lakhs for 1% equity at the valuation of Rs 80 crore. He then starts narrating about his accolades and everything.

Judges Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal asked him to explain what makes his footwear brand different from others as a scalable model. However, he deviates from the topic and continues with his explanations from the point of a salesman. The judges then asked to show them the products.

Watch this clip from the episode here:

Upon seeing the products, Anupam and Aman Gupta asked how the sizes are managed. Shark Peyush Bansal revealed, "My son uses these shoes and we as parents feel that it is getting tight so within 6 months we end up changing the shoes." Satyajit does not answer this the right way and describes his product and size. Aman gets irritated and says, "Tu ghuma mat, ruk ja. (Don’t beat around the bush. Wait) We want to ask questions but we don't understand."

The judges of Shark Tank India 3 then ask him about his sales and financial differences, his store's rent and other expenses. Vineeta also warns not to add other narratives. When Anupam asks about the co-founder, Satyajit lies about having a co-founder and later reveals that there isn't any. He says there’s a founding member.

Aman gets irritated and says, "Nervous nahi, oversmart hai." He loses his calm and backs out, "Mereko banda tu bilkul pasand nahi aaya, tu nautanki laga bohot bada. Tune kisi ki nahi suni. I am not saying you might not do well, you might be the next big brand I don't care." After the discussion, the Sharks decide to back out and the pitcher goes back without a deal.

Shark Tank India 3 streams from Monday to Friday at 10 PM, on Sony LIV.

