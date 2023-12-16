Shark Tank India 3: Varun Dua to join the judges panel; Who is he?

The popular show that gives young entrepreneurs a platform to bring their unique start-up ideas in front of accomplished entrepreneurs, Shark Tank India, is returning for a third season. The first two seasons were incredibly successful. While viewers eagerly await the return of the show on their screens, the latest buzz is the joining of a new judge, Varun Dua, Co-Founder and CEO of ACKO.

Varun Dua joins Shark Tank India 3

Varun Dua will be joining the judges panel of the Shark Tank India 3. The entrepreneur will be joining the existing sharks- Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-Founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), and Peyush Bansal (Founder and CEO of Lenskart.com) from previous seasons.

Besides the existing judges panel, three other sharks will also join this season- Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato), and Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts).

Watch Shark Tank India's post here:

Just a few hours back, the official channel uploaded a video revealing the face of the new judge. The video is uploaded with the caption, "@varundua25 has entered the Tank! Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, ACKO has joined the Sharks for an exciting season of Shark Tank India! Did you guess it right? Stay tuned for more exciting updates! #SharkTankIndia Season 3 streaming this January on Sony LIV".

Who is Varun Dua?

In 2016, Varun Dua founded Acko General Insurance and currently, he serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the insurance company. Before Acko, he served as the CEO of Coverfox Insurance from 2013 to 2016.

According to his LinkedIn profile, the entrepreneur completed his studies from the University of Mumbai and MICA (The School of Ideas).

Taking to his LinkedIn profile today, he wrote, "To be a "shark" today for me is a strange feeling. I wasn't born with a silver spoon. And with my average grades, I wasn't what you'd call type A either. There was nothing in my resume, my repertoire or my background which should lead to the path of starting out a business, that should become large.

And yet, here I am. My journey building @ACKOIndia has been anything but straightforward which is why being on Shark Tank is so meaningful. There is immense opportunity for young entrepreneurs in right now, as we are on the verge of a techtonic shift in India and India's ambitions. I'm looking forward to contributing in this new ocean of opportunities with some awesome entrepreneurs."

