Each episode of Shark Tank India 3 shows the most unique and innovative business ideas. In the latest episode, the pitchers introduced an innovative solution to provide relief to period pain - a portable wearable rechargeable electronic device. The pitchers thoroughly impressed the Sharks who didn't just applaud their idea, but all of them readily offered deals. Read on to know which Shark the pitcher went with.

Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mital praise pitchers

Roni Mondal and Rohan Roy were the first pitchers of the day. After they introduced their brand and the product, they asked for Rs 60 lakh for 4% equity. They mentioned that it’s not just a device for them, but they are on a mission.

Vineeta Singh remarks, “Literally apne jo create kiya hain, ye life changing product hain. (The product that you have created is life changing).” She mentioned that there has been no solution to period pain so far.

Pitcher Rohan Roy shares that IIT granted them the permission to build the prototype, but they were only allowed to use the lab. He shared how he managed to raise funds for the product. Rohan said, “While going to college, we sold bulbs 25 each, total 50 bulbs everyday for 3 months. That’s how we earned capital of Rs 50-60k.”

IIT Patna then gave them a seed funding after showing them the prototype. Hearing this, Anupam Mittal says, “Padman 2.0. Kya maqsad pakda hai aap logo ne. (What objective you have chosen) Very good.”

Aman asks the pitchers to create a marketing strategy that would make them go viral. Afer this, Vineeta Singh expresses hat she is ready tto make an offer if the pitchers wish to go D2C. She offfers 60 lakhs for 6%. Namita Thapar also adds that she has a eam ready for them to go tthe D2C way, bu she would like to go solo in this offer.

Next Namita tells the pitcher that she is reminded of her solo invesment that she made in one of the previous seasons. She says, “Totally unrelated question, but seeing you I am reminded of my solo investment deal I made with Ranodeep Saha.” One of the pitcher replies, “Yes, he is my cousin brother.” This shocks the Sharks.

Namita adds, “It was best investment. It was the best investment of seasons 1 and 2 put together.”

After this, Sharks Ritesh Agarwal and Aman Gupta also make an offer. Anupam reduces his equity from 10% to 4%. Namita offers at 6% equity.

Aman shares his own story of building the brand in order to get the investment. He also says, "Don't run after valuation, choose the right Shark." Aman matches the offer and Namita also matches saying, “Remember is sector ki main Queen hu. (Remember I am the queen of this sector).”

Ritesh also makes an offer saying, “You will need money and I will give you Rs 1 crore for 4% equity.” Anupam then withdraws his offer.

Roni and Rohan take time to think. Roni informs that they spoke to Ranodeep and Namita says, “Phir toh decision…You know Ranodeep calls me Maa.” Roni asks Namita if she would let Shark Aman also join. The Shark Tank India 3 judge agrees and they get the deal they asked for.

Shark Tank India 3 airs on Sony LIV from Monday to Friday at 10 PM.

