Shark Tank India 3: Who is Ronnie Screwvala? Exploring newest Shark to join judges panel

Excitement is building up among Shark Tank India fans as the show will soon return to the television screens with its third season. The show is renowned for providing a platform for promising startups. There has been the addition of many new Sharks this upcoming season. Ronnie Screwvala, the Co-Founder and Chairperson of UpGrad, is set to join the esteemed panel of judges for the third season of Shark Tank India.

Who is Ronnie Screwvala?

Ronnie Screwvala's inclusion in the judging panel of Shark Tank India 3 adds another layer of expertise to an already dynamic group of Sharks. The third season's panel comprises an impressive lineup featuring Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Amit Jain (CEO and Co-founder of CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com – People Group), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals LTD), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart.com), Ritesh Agarwal (Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms), Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato), Azhar Iqubal (Co-Founder and CEO of Inshorts), Radhika Gupta (MD & CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund), and Varun Dua (Founder and CEO of ACKO).

Check out Shark Tank India's announcement here:

The official social media handle of the show announced the news of the addition of Ronni Screwvala to the judges' panel. Uploading a video that reveals the Shark, the accompanying caption reads, "#SharkReveal We have with us Shark Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder and Chairperson, upGrad, as the newest Shark in the Tank. #SharkTankIndia Season 3 streaming this January on Sony LIV."

Ronnie Screwvala is a renowned name in the entertainment and showbiz world. Besides wearing the hat of an entrepreneur, he is a producer and actor. In 1990, he founded UTV, one of the leading film studios in the country at the time. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a degree in Economics from Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics.

There are hit films like Swades, Chup Chup Ke, Rang De Basanti, Jodhaa Akbar, Dev D, and Delhi 6, among many others to his credit. He has worked extensively in the television industry, too. In 2015, he co-founded upGrad, an online education platform.

