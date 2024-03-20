Shark Tank India has definitely become a great opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurs. Not only that, but this reality show has also significantly boosted the fame of celebrity CEOs. Aman Gupta, one of the most popular and beloved Sharks, is a prime example. In addition to offering valuable guidance to the contestants on the show, he stays engaged on social media and always takes the time to connect with his supporters and fans. Just recently, Aman Gupta shared who his favorite Shark is on the show.

Aman Gupta on who is his favorite Shark

A couple of days ago, Aman Gupta took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture, captioning it, "How you doin’ ?." The post grabbed lots of attention owing to his attractive smile. Just a few hours after he dropped the snapshot, the comment section flooded with hilarious comments. And not only this! The co-founder and CMO of boAt made sure to reply to most of them. Meanwhile, one of the users asked him about his favorite shark. Aman mentioned Namita Thapar.

Another user landed a remark on Aman's marriage. The comment read, "Aman ji aapne bohot jaldi shadi kardi ;(" To this, he replied, "But I am so happy with that decision we took." Giving a witty answer to a comment which mentioned, "Will you ever make a boAt boat?, Aman Gupta wrote, "Naah. Will make many boAts."

Further, reacting to Aman's latest social media post, a netizen dropped a comment, "boAt sundar ho rhe ho, ruk jao thoda please." And guess how the Shark replied. Aman Gupta reacted, "boAt Shukriya. Par apun Rukega Nahee."

Look at some of the comments here:

About Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is the co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, a company that manufactures audio products. He has been a part of the Shark Tank India since its inception. On the show, his banters with other Sharks and the pitchers often go viral on social media. On the personal front, he is married to Piya. The couple is parents to two beautiful daughters- Miraya Gupta and Adaa Gupta.

