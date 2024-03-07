Shark Tank India 3 has 12 judges, out of which 6 are newcomers. The panel of new judges has successful entrepreneurs from different fields of business. One of the new Sharks to join the current season of the business reality show is Azhar Iqubal. Co-founder & CEO at Inshorts, Azhar is often seen providing useful insights for the pitchers. Apart from being a guiding light to aspiring entrepreneurs, he has crafted a special place for himself owing to his calm nature.

Most recently, Azhar Iqubal sat down and revealed who he liked the most on Shark Tank India. He also shared how Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of Car Dekho, has helped him on the sets during the shoot.

Azhar Iqubal felt connected with Peyush Bansal

During the podcast, Azhar Iqubal was asked about his favorite Shark on the show in both seasons. He mentioned Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal. Talking about the former, Azhar expressed, "Agar mere ko bolenge, first season mein main Peyush Bansal se thoda jyada connect kar paata hun (If you talk about me, I can connect a little more with Peyush Bansal in the first season)."

Revealing a reason for the same, he added, "Mujhe unka approach towards building things, thoda main jyada connect kar paata hun. Har kisi ka apna apna, jaise Anupam sir ke liye, unka apna ek building style hai. Namita ka lenge toh unka alag building style hoga. Har kisi ka ek building style hoga par main kisi se thoda jyada connect kar paa raha hun but wo bahut hi subjective connection hai (I found his approach towards building things a bit more connection worthy. Everyone has their own, like Anupam sir has his own building style. Namita will have a different building style. Everyone will have a building style, but I may be able to connect a little more with some, but that is a very subjective connection)."

Adding further to what actually about Peyush's approach impressed him, Iqubal stated that Peyush likes to support and grow an entrepreneur a bit more than favoring the person's business.

Talking about Anupam Mittal, the co-founder and CEO of Inshorts explained that he had fun watching his episodes. Lauding Anupam for his knowledge, Azhar explained, "Unke paas har field ka itna detailed knowledge hai na cheezon ko lekar ke toh saara kuch achhe se samjha skate hain wo (He has such detailed knowledge of every field that he can explain things very well)." After explaining the above-mentioned factors, Azhar clarified that he was more interested in the show's format rather than people.

Amit Jain helped Azhar Iqubal on Shark Tank India 3

During the podcast, the young entrepreneur opened up about how he and Amit Jain got along on the sets of Shark Tank India 3. Azhar stated that Amit shared his own experiences and challenges as a newcomer in the second season.

Iqubal expressed, "Uss ke liye main kaafi thankful rahunga main ki unhone kaafi cheezein achhe se seekha di. As a mentor behavior, main kaafi acha bolunga. Aur in general bhi agar aap season 2 dekhenge toh one of the favorite Sharks the mere wo kyunki wo kaafi supportive person ki tarah dikhenge aapko (I am very thankful to him because I learned many things from him. As a mentor behavior, it was very overwhelming. And in general also, if you watch season 2, he was one of my favorite Sharks because he will look like a very supportive person)."

