STI3 fame Deepinder reveals what his father told him when he began food delivery business

Shark Tank India 3 introduced six new judges to the existing panel. One of the sharks among them was the CEO of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal. The entrepreneur might have appeared only on a few episodes of the business-based programme, but he managed to grab eyeballs with his knowledge of startups and in-depth analysis of every pitcher’s business module. His presence certainly added sparks to the show.

Recently, Deepinder won praise for his speech at the Vishesh Sampark event organized by Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The business tycoon put forward an interesting anecdote from the time when he had just perceived the idea of launching a food delivery chain.

Deepinder Goyal recalls how his father responded to his startup idea

In a clip which is going viral, Deepinder Goyal is seen revisiting the time around 2008 when he started Zomato and highlighted the challenges that small-town guys have to face while launching and growing enterprises.

Sharing an insightful tale, the entrepreneur stated, "When I told my dad about starting Zomato, he said, 'Janta hai tera baap kon hai?' which basically meant 'You can't do a startup.' Coming from a small town in Punjab, this was the mindset." While Deepinder's father couldn't show belief in his idea due to their humble background, he took the leap of faith and succeeded in his venture.

Furthermore in his address, the businessman thanked the government and their initiatives. He said that they helped him build something like Zomato, which gives employment to lakhs of people today.

Take a look at Deepinder’s widespread video:

About Deepinder Goyal

Deepinder Goyal is the founder and CEO of food delivery giant, Zomato. His inspiring journey is looked upon by aspiring entrepreneurs. After joining Shark Tank India 3, Deepinder’s status has solidified further. He earned the tag of ‘soft-hearted Ashneer Grover’ for his stint on the show.

On the personal front, Deepinder Goyal recently tied the knot with Mexican model-turned-entrepreneur Grecia Munoz. He was earlier married to Mathematics professor Kanchan Joshi. The former couple have a daughter together named Saira Goyal.

Besides Deepinder, the newcomers on the Shark Tank India 3 panel were Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal.

