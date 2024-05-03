Shark Tank India 3's Namita Thapar is not just a successful businesswoman, but also an inspiration for many across the nation. She understands that with great power, comes great responsibility, and she maintains this responsibility sincerely. An advocate of women's health, the Shark never shies away from speaking on issues that are not often talked about.

In her recent social media post, she highlighted another less talked about topic - women's health. With her post, she aims to educate the netizens and help improve women's health.

Namita Thapar's post on women's health

Yesterday, Namita Thapar shared a video where she shared India’s rank in women’s health released by the World Economic Forum. India ranks 142nd out of 146 countries surveyed on women’s health. She shared interesting data about women’s health.

Although women live 25% longer than men, studies revealed they live more time in poor health. She also mentioned how it takes longer for women to get diagnosed with deadly diseases, like cancer, diabetes, etc.

Check out Namita Thapar’s post:

The entrepreneur shared the data and also gave valuable advice on our responsibilities to improve the condition. Here are the three tips shared by the Shark Tank India 3 judge.

Get yourself educated

Do not skip annual tests

Get rid of all these taboos

Thapar also promised that she would also speak on the topic soon. In the caption, she wrote, “No matter how many times I say it, I need to say it one more time ! Push the women in your lives to take charge of their health .. getting educated & going for that annual test can save lives!"

The businesswoman further shared, "142 nd rank year after year is shameful & shows our lethargy & inertia in this space …. I plan on speaking more on this topic in the coming months… stay tuned ! (sic)”

Namita Thapar has always been vocal about issues surrounding women and she mentioned that she will use the platforms she gets to make her voice heard and raise awareness.

