Namita Thapar, the judge of Shark Tank India 3, isn't just a successful businesswoman; she's also an inspiration to many women. She takes her role seriously and speaks up about important issues, especially women's health, which often don't get enough attention.

In her recent social media post, The Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals shed light on a topic often shrouded in silence and stigma which is women's fertility.

Namita Thapar’s post on women's fertility

Namita Thapar took to her Instagram handle and shared an insightful video on women's fertility with a meaningful note in the caption. Her post featured a clip from an episode of Shark Tank India where she candidly discussed her struggles with fertility treatments, including two unsuccessful rounds of in-vitro fertilization (IVF) while attempting to conceive her second child.

In her post, she bravely opened up about the physical and emotional toll of infertility, breaking the silence that often surrounds such deeply personal experiences. Namita said, "Vo jo physical, emotional trauma hota hai, those taboos of crossing your leg. Matlab sab cheezein aap karte hai. (The physical and emotional trauma you experience, those taboos like crossing your legs. I mean, you end up doing all sorts of stupid things)."

Namita highlights the need to get educated about fertility

In her post, the Shark Tank India judge bravely questioned societal norms that shroud fertility issues in secrecy and shame, emphasizing the importance of open dialogue and support. "Kyu? Isme sharam ki kya baat hai? (Why should there be shame in discussing this?)" she asked, urging for a shift in perspective towards infertility.

Namita's message resonated deeply with her audience as she called for increased awareness and education about fertility, emphasizing that infertility is a rising concern affecting many women. She extended her wishes to all mothers while advocating for a more inclusive and understanding approach towards fertility struggles. She stated, "Let’s not judge, Let’s not shame. Let’s support, Let’s break the taboos."

She wrote in the caption, “A woman loses 90% of her eggs by age 30 !! Motherhood is a personal choice, there are no wrong or right answers but if you choose to be a mom, get educated about your fertility.” Through her post, she aims to inform and raise awareness about women's health.

