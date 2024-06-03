Shark Tank India 3 witnessed several pitchers gain popularity among the audience; however, sharks (judges) also became prominent names. The reality show's third season introduced viewers to six new judges, and Radhika Gupta was one of them. She is known for her humble attitude, from throwing light on financial investments to maintaining a work-life balance. Recently, Radhika highlighted how she has turned into a good leader.

As of now, she is serving as the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund. On her social media, Gupta shared candid insights into motherhood and its related aspects to becoming a better leader.

Radhika Gupta's Mondays are energised

It is no secret that Radhika Gupta is one of the most influential and well-known figures in the financial industry. She maintains an active social media presence and often treats fans with her secret to becoming a better person and entrepreneur. This time, she shed light on how embracing motherhood bliss is gradually making her a better leader.

On June 2, the former Shark Tank India 3 judge posted a fun clip with her son in the frame. The mother-son duo can be seen having fun and spending quality time together, thereby giving a testament to their heartwarming bond. In the caption of her post, the MD and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund explained how she was told that motherhood would make her a better leader. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Radhika Gupta elaborated on the fact that her son brings out the child in her. She also mentioned that her weekends are all about silliness and snuggles, and she feels more energized when going back to work on Monday. A segment of her caption read, "Being a parent has made me much better at prioritizing, and focus matters so much in business building too. And as I deal with a two year old who is learning to speak, I am learning there is a lot more I have to do to communicate more effectively."

Lastly, the mother of her little son remarked that one should never make a mistake by relying on the belief that having a kid interferes with one's profession. Interestingly, Gupta wrote, "Rather, the time spent will make you do your job better. Finally, effective work is not about the hours we spent but the energy we bring to the workplace."

Have a look at her post here:

Netizens' reactions

After Radhika Gupta shared her practical thoughts on social media, her admirers appreciated her opinion and mentioned feeling relatable to her take on motherhood and leadership. Taking to the comment section, a user commented, "One of the great leaders ! Such an inspiration."

Another one reacted, "Absolutely! I too used to think the same, but now i realise that having kids adds a new dimension of empathy and leadership to a female's personality."

More about Radhika Gupta

It goes without saying that Radhika Gupta has had a remarkable career in her life. She studied in top institutions and, hence, pursued a strong academic background. Her passion for the financial market, entrepreneurial spirit, and leading a happy life inspire many. According to her LinkedIn profile, she enjoys leading teams and building businesses.

As a judge on Shark Tank India 3, Radhika showcased a humble personality and guided aspiring entrepreneurs concerning their business ideas or sales strategies.

For the uninitiated, the other judges at Shark Tank India 3 were Azhar Iqubal, Anupam Mittal, Vineeta Singh, Ronnie Screwvala, Radhika Gupta, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Ritesh Agarwal, Aman Gupta, and Amit Jain.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3’s Radhika Gupta REVEALS her entrepreneurial inspiration; answer will leave you surprised