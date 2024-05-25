Shark Tank India 3’s Radhika Gupta REVEALS her entrepreneurial inspiration; answer will leave you surprised

Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund and one of the judges on Shark Tank India 3, recently appeared in an Upstox interview. During a rapid-fire round, she was asked about her favorite investor.

Radhika responded by saying she admires Indian mothers and grandmothers, as they excel in managing finances and investing their savings.

Checkout Radhika Gupta’s recent Instagram Post:

During a recent interview, Radhika Gupta shared some fascinating details about her favorites. When asked to choose between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, the entrepreneur chose the latter over Kohli.

The interviewer then inquired about the best financial advice she had received. Gupta responded, “Do what works for you, keep it personal,” emphasizing the importance of individualized financial strategies.

Gupta also told us about her favorite movies, revealing a preference for films directed by Yash Chopra in the 80s and 90s, known for their timeless romantic themes and captivating storytelling.

Regarding investment inspiration, the shark spoke highly of Indian household women, particularly mothers and grandmothers, who have managed home finances for generations. She considers them the best investors, admiring their practical wisdom and resourcefulness. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Lastly, she shared her perspective on investing, stating, “Investing is a means to live a better life,” underscoring the idea that the ultimate goal of investing is to enhance one's quality of life and secure a prosperous future.

Fan reaction to Radhika Gupta’s answers

Radhika Gupta's answers in the interview really touched her fans, who shared many positive comments. One fan agreed with her view on investing, writing in the comments, "Investing is a means to live a better life." Another fan showed their admiration by saying, "You are my inspiration, ma'am."

These heartfelt comments highlight how much Gupta's words resonated with her audience. Her practical advice on investing and inspiring personal choices clearly struck a chord with people. Fans appreciate her down-to-earth approach and see her as a relatable and inspiring figure. This positive feedback not only shows the impact of her words but also strengthens her connection with her fans, proving that her insights and experiences are truly valued.

About Radhika Gupta

Radhika Gupta's life began with a literal twist. She experienced a complication in her neck when she was an infant as she was placed in an incubator. The entrepreneur has spoken about this during one of the episodes of Shark Tank India.

However, she didn't let this define her and instead turned her life around, achieving remarkable success. Born on September 14, 1983, in Pakistan, Radhika, the daughter of an Indian diplomat, lived in various continents, including Asia, Africa, and America, attending numerous schools worldwide.

Radhika Gupta faced significant challenges after graduation, experiencing seven job rejections by age 22 and feeling utterly hopeless. However, her fortunes changed when she secured a position as a Business Analyst at McKinsey. After three years, she returned to India at 25 and co-founded Forefront Capital Management in Mumbai with her husband and a friend.

This firm was eventually acquired by Edelweiss Financial Services in 2014, marking her triumphant entry into asset management. She recently achieved another milestone by becoming the fourth judge for the upcoming third season of the popular reality TV show Shark Tank India.

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Shoaib Ibrahim reveals Dipika Kakar’s father’s reaction to their relationship: ‘Tum log ko jeena hai...’