CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Radhika Gupta, was one of the judges on the third season of Shark Tank India. She is a successful businesswoman who manages her balance between her personal and professional life quite well. Radhika maintains an active social media presence and keeps sharing asset management tips and glimpses from her personal life, too. Most recently, she posted a BTS video from the set of Shark Tank India 3.

The video shows her asking the people on set if they have mutual funds or started an SIP. The way Radhika Gupta showcases her interest in making them understand such financial aspects is winning her admirers' hearts.

Radhika Gupta calls herself 'Mutual Fund CEO'

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Radhika Gupta asks the crew on the set of Shark Tank India about their mutual fund investment. Several individuals raise their hands and mention not having any such investments.

To this, the CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Funds says, "Before I leave this schedule, all of you need to start an SIP. Kaisi karni hai, hum sab baithe hain. Agar aaj nahi huyi toh hum aake class lenge (How to do it, we are all sitting here. If it doesn't happen today, then I will be taking your classes)." She further adds, "But you cannot not start an SIP."

Dropping the video on the microblogging platform, Radhika writes, "Can’t take the Mutual Fund CEO out of me, even behind the shoots of Shark Tank. This conversation is a reminder of how many people still need to learn about the power of MFs and start investing… and for my MFD friends, a nudge that a lot of people are looking for guidance and advice!"

Check out the video here:

About Radhika Gupta

The present Chief Executive Officer of Edelweiss Asset Management, Radhika Gupta, started as the business head of multi-strategy funds in the company. She joined Shark Tank India 3 as a judge, along with other newcomers Azhar Iqubal, Ronnie Screwvala, Deepinder Goyal, Varun Dua, and Ritesh Agarwal. ThGupta is quite vocal and never misses an opportunity to make people aware of the financial aspects.

