Shark Tank India 3's Ritesh Agarwal receives invitation for historic Ram Mandir consecration event; see PICS

Ritesh Agarwal is all set to join the sharks on the Shark Tank India. Serving as the founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, he will be the youngest shark on the panel in the show. He has cemented his status as a prominent young entrepreneur.

Now, Ritesh Agarwal has received the invitation for the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Ritesh Agarwal feels humbled by the invitation

A few hours ago, Ritesh Agarwal took to his official social media handles to share an exciting piece of news. The billionaire hotelier revealed getting an invitation to be part of the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya. This ceremony, which symbolizes the consecration of the Ram Mandir, will have several prominent personalities from various career fields.

Expressing his emotions and calling the invite 'a source of personal joy,' Ritesh wrote, "I am humbled by the invitation to attend this momentous occasion. The consecration ceremony on January 22nd represents the opening of a new chapter in India's spiritual legacy."

Further, the OYO founder underlined how the Uttar Pradesh government's progressive policies and infrastructure development led his company to create a strong presence in Ayodhya. He wrote, "The Uttar Pradesh government's progressive policies and infrastructure development have created an environment for tourism and business to flourish in the state. The booming opportunity and entrepreneurship has enabled OYO to establish a strong presence in Ayodhya, with over 50 properties to choose from."

Lastly, he penned, "In Ayodhya, business and belief seamlessly converge - a city of immense spiritual significance that also presents valuable business opportunities. This is not only a source of personal joy, but also a proud moment for the entire nation." The pictures of the invitation card he shared on social media have a divine sketch of Lord Rama, and the other pages consist of the details of the event, including the date for the Pran Pratistha ceremony.

Have a look at Ritesh Agarwal's post:

Other celebrities who will be heading to Ayodhya

Many A-listed actors and personalities from the Bollywood and television industry have been invited to the auspicious ceremony being held at Ayodhya on January 22. The list includes ace directors Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Rajkumar Hirani.

Apart from B-town celebs Ayushmann Khurrana, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Amitabh Bachchan, Ramayana actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia have also received the invitation. Further, Baatein Kuch Ankhahee Si actor Vishal Nayak will perform with Hema Malini at a significant event.

About Ram Mandir's inauguration

One of the most iconic and prestigious events to be included in our history is the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, which has garnered not only the nation's but worldwide attention. Set to take place on January 24, 2024, the ceremony marks the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla on the temple grounds. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thousands of people are set to participate and witness the opening ceremony.

According to the Ram Mandir committee, representatives from different countries will also be present. Also, the sanctum sanctorum of the new temple will have the current idol, which has been worshipped for the last 70 years. So, preparations are underway in full swing for the grand temple opening.

