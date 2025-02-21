Shark Tank India 4: Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal, Kunal Bahl and Anupam Mittal fight to secure deal; Pitcher accepts THIS offer

On the February 21 episode of Shark Tank India 4, the Sharks witnessed two young entrepreneurs pitching India’s first one-stop solar app. From understanding solar requirements to product and price comparison, as well as installation, Solnce offers everything to its users. They asked for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 1% equity. While the Sharks initially showed hesitation and doubt about the company, the pitch ended with the Sharks competing to secure the deal.

The two engineering students shared their backgrounds and explained how they came up with the idea. They started in 2019, and when Aman Gupta asked about their app, they demonstrated how it works. Anupam Mittal then asked, “Where do you fit—between consumer or company? Consumer or distributor?”

Sharks Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal , and Aman Gupta questioned why individuals should trust them over big names like Tata and Adani, among others. Mittal also pointed out that they might be creating a channel conflict and asked further questions.

The Sharks were impressed by the sales figures and other numbers. They also agreed that this industry has huge untapped potential. Vineeta Singh advised them to rethink their strategy and backed out.

Kunal Bahl was the first to offer a deal— Rs 2 crores for 10% equity. The pitchers stated that they wanted to hear other Sharks' offers. Anupam Mittal expressed his desire to help scale the company and offered Rs 1 crore for 3% equity, with a 1% royalty until Rs 1 crore was recouped.

Peyush Bansal shared some concerns, which the pitchers addressed. He then offered Rs 1 crore for 5% equity. Aman Gupta told the pitchers that he believed they shouldn’t be offering royalty or giving up too much stake in the company. “I will give you a simple offer—Rs 1 crore for 3% equity,” said Gupta.

The pitchers requested him to negotiate the equity, and Anupam Mittal immediately responded that he was willing to reduce his equity. Meanwhile, Aman continued speaking: “Who is Aman sir? I am. Here.”

Kunal Bahl advised them to choose a Shark who would stay skin in the game for the company’s growth. Aman agreed and revised his offer—Rs 1 crore for 2.5% equity—which the pitchers accepted.