Shark Tank India 4: Aman Gupta questions pitcher’s motivation ‘Aap ayein kyun? Marketing karne?’ Read full story

Shark Tank India 4: Aman Gupta questions pitcher's motivation 'Aap ayein kyun? Marketing karne?'
In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 4, Aman Gupta questioned the pitcher’s motivation, while Namita Thapar felt offended. Read on to know what happened.
Shark Tank India, the popular entrepreneurial reality show, witnessed a high-stakes and intense pitch when the founders of Str8bat—Madhusudan R., Gagan Daga, and Rahul Nagar—entered the tank with their smart cricket bat sensor. Their deep-tech innovation, a lightweight and pocket-sized device, aims to revolutionize cricket training by providing real-time data on bat speed, ball impact, and hand movement.
The Str8bat team confidently stated, "You can't improve what you can't measure," emphasizing how their product is already helping both international and budding cricketers enhance their performance. With 91% of users showing improvement, the founders were determined to secure a deal and asked for ₹1.5 crore in exchange for 1% equity, valuing their company at a massive ₹150 crore.
The pitch immediately caught the attention of boAt co-founder Aman Gupta, a cricket enthusiast, who appreciated the product and connected with the founders' passion for sports and technology. However, other Sharks, including Ritesh Agarwal, Kunal Bahl, and Vineeta Singh, decided to step out, stating that their visions did not align with the company.
Namita Thapar, on the other hand, saw great potential in Str8bat and made an offer. However, the founders appeared reluctant to lower their valuation, leading to tough negotiations.
At this point, Aman Gupta questioned their true motivation for coming on the show. He asked the founders whether they were genuinely looking for an investor or just leveraging the platform for marketing exposure. “Aap aayein kyun ho? Marketing karne?” asked Gupta. The founders assured the Sharks that they were serious about securing a deal.
During the negotiations, Aman offered ₹1.5 crore for 4% equity, which valued the company at ₹37.5 crore—a significant drop from the founders' initial valuation. The Str8bat team countered with a 2.5% equity offer, still aiming for a better valuation.
At this point, Namita Thapar expressed her disappointment, feeling that the founders were undervaluing her offer. She candidly stated, "Aapne mujhe kyun mana kiya? I am feeling offended."
After some back-and-forth, the Str8bat founders negotiated a final deal with Aman Gupta and Namita Thapar, agreeing on ₹1.5 crore for 3.5% equity. This valued the company at approximately ₹42.86 crore, a compromise between the founders' expectations and the Sharks' assessment.
