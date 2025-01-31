Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh double pitchers’ ask; smart bat brand seals 1.6 crore deal
Shark Tank India 4 recently witnessed Sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh offering pitchers double their ask. They secured a deal of Rs 4.2 crore.
Three entrepreneurs from Bangalore introduced their innovative cricket gaming company, Metashot, on the latest episode of Shark Tank India 4. They managed to secure a striking deal with Sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh. Read on to know how much they secured.
The founders, Ajith, Prince, and Ranjith, initially asked for an investment of Rs 80 lakh in exchange for a 1.5 percent stake, valuing their company at Rs 53 crore. They revealed that they had already raised $500,000 (about Rs 4.2 crore) in funding, which caught the attention of the sharks. Anupam Mittal admitted that he had low expectations at first but was impressed by their growth and revenue figures.
Metashot’s pitch left one of the sharks, Kunal Bahl, unusually uncertain, as he struggled to make a decision. Meanwhile, Peyush Bansal appeared disappointed when the founders did not accept his suggestion to take their business in a different direction.
In their first year, Metashot generated nearly Rs 10 crore in revenue, with plans to increase fivefold in the next year. The founders explained that their product allows users to play cricket games with anyone worldwide using a Bluetooth-operated bat. They also highlighted the potential for generating income through subscriptions and community-building.
While Aman Gupta showed interest, he ultimately decided not to invest due to disagreements over valuation. Kunal Bahl also withdrew after much consideration, and Peyush Bansal stepped back after his advice was rejected. This left Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal as the only sharks still willing to negotiate.
Instead of accepting the initial offer, the two sharks made a bold counteroffer, doubling the requested investment to Rs 1.6 crore for a 5 percent stake, reducing the company’s valuation to Rs 32 crore. Vineeta also suggested marketing the product as both a gaming console and a fitness device. After some discussion, the founders accepted the deal, and the Shark Tank India 4 panelists celebrated their successful investment.
