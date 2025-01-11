Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal asks pitcher to show respect to judge Varun Dua; know if entrepreneur manages to secure deal

The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 4 featured Ghaziabad-based entrepreneur Nitin Chawla pitching his app, OneDios. Despite having already raised Rs 16 crore in funding, Nitin failed to secure a deal from the panel of sharks; Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, and Varun Dua. During his pitch, Mittal also lost his cool at him.

Nitin’s app, OneDios, is designed to help customers file complaints with companies in just 60 seconds, regardless of where they bought their faulty products. He also sells extended warranties through his platform and earns money from the brands registered on it. For his pitch, Nitin sought Rs 75 lakh in exchange for 1.5% equity, valuing his company at Rs 50 crore. He projected a revenue of Rs 7 crore for the year but admitted that the business was still losing money.

Varun Dua, with experience in the warranties and insurance industry, was skeptical. He said, “There are too many variables in the extended warranty business, and it’s not as simple as you’re making it sound.”

Anupam Mittal criticized Nitin’s approach, saying, “You’re not getting to the point. When someone tries to understand more, it feels like you’re waiting to mock us, as if we don’t know anything.” He added, “If you can’t convince them, confuse them—but I’m neither confused nor convinced. Your business is being killed by AI. I’m out.”

He also pointed out how he behaved with Shark Varun Dua, and said, "When one of us attempts to delve deeper, your demeanour suggests that you are laughing on the inside and waiting to put us in our place, as if we have no idea what we're talking about. Show Varun some respect."

With Anupam stepping out, the other sharks also declined to invest. They felt Nitin’s pitch lacked clarity and honesty. Vineeta Singh commented, “You can sell without lying.”

