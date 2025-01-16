Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal calls influencer Gaurav Taneja a ‘terrible entrepreneur’; here’s why his impressive pitch couldn’t secure deal
In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 4, influencer Gaurav Taneja appeared with his business partner. However, they couldn't secure a deal.
In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 4, popular YouTuber Gaurav Taneja, known for his channel Flying Beast, entered the tank with his fitness brand BeastLife. The brand, which offers whey protein, creatine monohydrate, and energy-boosting supplements, sought ₹1 crore for a 1% equity stake. With impressive sales of ₹1 crore within an hour of launching its password-protected website, BeastLife seemed like a promising pitch. However, the presentation didn’t go as smoothly as planned.
Gaurav Taneja, accompanied by his business partner, initially impressed the Sharks with their social media following and sales figures. Judges like Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta were intrigued, with Vineeta remarking on his ability to earn substantial amounts daily. Yet, the conversation took a sharp turn when Anupam Mittal began questioning Gaurav's business acumen.
Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, scrutinized Gaurav’s lack of preparedness in presenting key metrics, including unique users and monthly active numbers. While Gaurav shared approximate figures, Anupam remained unconvinced. He labeled Gaurav as a "terrible entrepreneur so far," adding, "You are a good influencer, but you can’t outsource entrepreneurship."
Mittal further explained how his initial ventures taught him the importance of focus and talked about his failures. He warned Gaurav about spreading himself too thin between multiple businesses and his influencer career. Drawing from personal experience, he emphasized that success demands undivided attention, citing his own journey of turning Shaadi.com into a market leader.
Ultimately, the Sharks decided not to invest in BeastLife, citing concerns over Gaurav’s divided focus, fragmented equity, and long-term commitment. The pitch ended with a ‘no deal.’
Shark Tank India 4's panel includes Anupam Mittal - Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com); Aman Gupta - Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar - Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ritesh Agarwal - Founder and Group CEO, OYO; Peyush Bansal - Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart; Vineeta Singh - Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics; Azhar Iqubal - Co-Founder and Chairman, Inshorts; Varun Dua - Founder and CEO, ACKO; Kunal Bahl - Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce; and Viraj Bahl - Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.
