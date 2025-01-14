Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal calls pitcher 'phuski rocket' over his very few social media followers while THESE two judges bat for him

Shark Tank India 4 has so far featured various interesting pitches. In the recent episode, Anupam Mittal chose to withdraw his interest in a deal after learning about the brand's social media followers and its high valuation. Rohan Khanduja appeared on the stage, seeking investment for his company, Tripole. The brand specializes in the production of backpacks and rucksacks for adventure, along with a range of related apparel.

During his pitch, Rohan requested an investment of Rs 1 crore for a 1% equity stake in his company, which led to an impressive valuation of Rs 100 crore for Tripole. His valuation left the Sharks skeptical. Anupam Mittal asked the pitcher, "Aapne kya sochke calculation kiya hai? Zindagi nikal jaayegi ye 100 crores karne mein (What have you thought while calculating? It will take your whole life to reach 100 crores)."

While Mittal highlighted Rohan's unrealistic vision, other Sharks, such as Namita Thapar, Kunal Bahl, and Ritesh Agarwal, had investment offers for him. Namita made a notable proposal, offering a total of Rs 50 lakh in exchange for a 1% equity stake in the business. Additionally, she proposed to provide another Rs 50 lakh as a loan, which would incur an interest rate of 9% over a three-year period.

She also made another offer, in which she would invest Rs 1 crore for 1.5% equity combined with a 1% royalty on sales until the initial investment of Rs 1 crore is fully recouped. Meanwhile, Mittal queried Rohan Khanduja about the social media community he has built. After the Tripole founder mentioned having only 8,000 followers, Mittal said, "You should’ve had million followers by now, or at least 100,000," and also called the pitcher a 'phuski rocket.'

Advertisement

On the other hand, Kunal Bahl disagreed with Namita's debt and royalty offer and hence proposed Rs 3 crore for 7.5% equity. After a few revisions and Rohan's counter offer, Ritesh responded with a final offer of Rs 75 lakh in exchange for 1.15% equity, along with Rs 25 lakh debt at 9% interest over a 5-year period. Then Namita also matched Ritesh's offer, but Rohan shook hands with the latter.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 4's Anupam Mittal drops WITTY post reacting to L&T chief's 'stare at your wife' comment