Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal changes his mind, seals deal after saying no; ‘Main poori raat so nahi pata agar…’

Shark Tank India 4 is currently giving a platform to young entrepreneurs this week with the Campus Special episode. Among the three pitches from today (February 17), only the first pitch secured a deal from Shark Anupam Mittal. But it was not as easy as it sounds. The Shark initially turned away from offering a deal but came around just minutes before the pitcher left the tank. Read on to know what changed in those few minutes.

Sanjay, a BCA 3rd year student from Rajasthan shares that he has been aspiring to be an entrepreneur since he was in class 8. He pitches his online platform, NearBook, where users can buy, sell, donate, and rent books. Although his idea, conviction, and the platform impressed the Sharks, they found several drawbacks for which all 5 of them backed out.

However, as the pitcher was prepared to leave, Shark Anupam Mittal asked him to wait. He took a long pause and said that he was feeling restless. He added, “Your story reminded me of my entrepreneurship journey. I was 13, and I didn’t have a mentor. So, it took me ages to find out how business works. What I feel is you need a mentor. ”

Anupam Mittal went on to praise his dedication to the business and said he is going in the right direction. The Shark continued, “I won’t be happy wiith myself, if after saying such big things, I do not give an opportunity to someone in whom I see myself.” To everyone’s surprise, Mittal offered him his ask– Rs 40 lakhs for 2%.

After securing the deal, the pitcher revealed that he came in the tank hoping to seal the deal with Mittal only. The Shark replied, “This is more for me than you. Mein poori raat so nahi pata, agar mein ye offer nahi karta.”

The Shark also shared that he sees himself in the young entrepreneur and revealed that he was only 13 when he started his entrepreneurial journey with a book platform. He continued to experiment wiith different ideas since none of them worked out. Finally, he got the opportunity to study in the United States where he learnt the tricks of setting up a business without failure.

Shark Tank India 4 streams at 8 PM on Sony LIV, from Monday to Friday.