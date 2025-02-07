Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal questions Korean food trend; will he be convinced to invest? Find out

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 4 featured a pitch that had the Sharks divided, especially Anupam Mittal. Dhruv Kohli, founder of Boba Bhai, presented his Gen Z-focused food brand, which blends classic bubble tea flavors with an Indian twist and offers Korean-style burgers. But while the Sharks loved the drinks, the burgers sparked a debate.

Launched in October 2023, Boba Bhai has quickly gained attention for its unique offerings. Dhruv sought ₹50 lakh for 0.3% equity, valuing his company at ₹166 crore. The valuation left Namita Thapar stunned, as she remarked, “Main shock ho gayi aapka valuation dekh ke.”

Shark Kunal Bahl had already invested in the brand and chose to stay out of the pitch. Meanwhile, Aman Gupta and Namita kept questioning Dhruv about his numbers. But it was the food that became the real test.

While the Sharks were excited about the bubble tea flavors, the Korean-style burgers didn’t receive the same enthusiasm. Anupam Mittal struggled with the spice, saying, “If you want it so spicy, then keep biting on chilies." Aman defended the spice level, explaining that Korean food is naturally spicy, but he still found nothing extraordinary about the burgers.

Viraj Bahl, who has experience in the food industry, pointed out that spicy Korean noodles are becoming a hit in India, especially among Gen Z. However, Anupam wasn’t convinced, calling Korean food a "fad." Despite this, he admitted, “My daughter loves this drink.”

To balance out the spice, Dhruv also introduced a new range of ice creams. This move impressed the Sharks, leading to a negotiation on investment.

Namita and Viraj teamed up to offer Rs 90 lakh for 1% equity and a 0.5% royalty until Rs 45 lakh is recouped. Dhruv countered with Rs 1.2 crore for 1% equity, but after some back and forth, he accepted their original offer.

After sealing the deal on Shark Tank India 4, Dhruv shared his excitement, saying, “We’re not just a food brand; we’re a Gen Z-focused community.” Kunal, who had stayed quiet throughout the pitch, returned after Dhruv left and praised him as a "hardworking and driven" entrepreneur.