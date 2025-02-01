Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal says, ‘Hum log ka banti nahi hai’ about co-judge; who is he referring to?

The latest episode of Shark Tank India 4 saw a men’s makeup brand enter the tank. Rahul Shah, the founder of Yaan Men from Ahmedabad, introduced his brand, dedicated to Indian men who want to enhance their appearance without the stigma attached to makeup.

Rahul shared how his overseas friends introduced him to the idea of men using makeup. He pointed out how in India, men often avoid it due to fear of being judged. “Humare India mein mard patthar se bhi muh dho lenge, par makeup kabhi nahi lagayenge. Unki mardangi lagta hai kam ho jayegi,” he remarked, highlighting the deep-rooted perception that makeup is only for women. His ask was Rs 60 lakhs for 6% equity.

The discussion soon turned into a debate on the societal views on men wearing makeup. Vineeta Singh recalled her experience in the UK, where male bankers casually used concealers to cover dark circles, while in India, convincing men to even wear sunscreen remains a challenge. “Even in 2024, the men in my life hesitate to use skincare products,” she added.

Aman Gupta, however, had a different perspective. He stated that many men in his circle are open to grooming and self-care. Namita Thapar brought another angle, pointing out that makeup is often associated with the LGBTQ+ community in India, which might make some men hesitant. “A lot of gay men apply makeup; it’s a cultural thing. Do you think other men avoid it because of this perception?” she asked.

Rahul admitted that his brand avoids using the word “makeup” to market its products, instead focusing on the emotions behind looking good.

The sharks then questioned Rahul’s business approach and family background. Coming from a Rs 500 crore business family, Rahul admitted he wanted to carve his own path. He currently balances his losses in Yaan Men with earnings from his consulting business, where he makes Rs 20–25 lakhs monthly. When asked why he needed funding despite his wealthy background, Rahul said he was willing to scale down his consulting work to focus on Yaan Men.

While Vineeta, Namita, and Peyush Bansal opted out, Aman and Anupam Mittal made offers. The pitchers asked the Sharks if they could come together. “Hum log ki banti nahi hai, banane ka paisa lagta hai,” Anupam joked about teaming up with Aman. After some negotiation, Rahul sealed a surprising deal—Rs 1 crore for 20% equity—with Anupam, leaving the sharks shocked.