Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal teases Namita Thapar ‘Papa ke naam pe deal…’; find out why he said this

In the latest episode (February 14) of Shark Tank India 4, the first pitcher was Green Day, an agriculture service brand that aims to provide nutritious food. They partner with farmers to teach them to grow food from their specially developed seeds. They asked for Rs 60 lakhs for 1 % equity. While their brand impresses the Sharks, what stands out is Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh's battle to get the deal.

One of the pitchers, Prateek shares that he did his MBA from IIM Ahmedabad. Vineeta Singh, an alumnus of the institute, asks him about the batch and says he is her junior. "Bohot bachhe ho aap, compared to me, mein 2007 batch hu (You're a kid compared to me)," expresses Singh.

The pitchers, who are a couple, reveal they spent two years after their marriage in a village to stay close to the farmers and continue their research and development. Anupam Mittal jokes that they enjoyed an extended honeymoon.

Kunal Bahl also reveals that he met Prateek before, but at that time, the company was in the initial stage, and he didn't find it worth investing in. But he calls Prateek' the best founder he ever met.'

While all the Sharks backout, Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh offer separate deals. Vineeta offers Rs 60 lakhs for 2% equity, without royalty, while Namita offers Rs 60 lakhs for 1% equity and 0.5% royalty until 60 lakhs is recouped. After taking time to think, the pitchers ask if the Sharks would come together. While Vineeta was ready, Namita wanted to go solo.

As the pitchers state, "Vineeta, aap alumni hain, senior hain... (you're alumni and senior)..." Namita intervenes and says, "Mere papa bhi IIM Ahmedabad see hain (My dad is also from IIM Ahmedabad)." Anupam Mittal teases her, "Papa ke naam pe deal bhi logii (You'll take deals on your father's name)." She replies she will take whatever she can.

The pitchers go with Namita Thapar's offer because they believe she has the conviction that their company needs.