Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal tells pitchers ‘Isse achha thela laga lo’; gets into an argument with Peyush Bansal

The latest season of Shark Tank India has kept viewers hooked with intriguing pitches. Known for its platform where aspiring entrepreneurs pitch their ideas to a panel of successful investors, the show has seen its fair share of dramatic moments. The Shark Tank India 4 saw a few clashes between the Sharks as well. One such instance unfolded recently when Vijay Nihalchandani, a business and finance influencer, entered the tank with his business pitch for Make My Payment.

Accompanied by his wife, brother, and business partner, Nihalchandani sought ₹30 lakh for a 3% stake in his app, which sends automated payment reminders to debtors. While the concept seemed straightforward, the pitch failed to impress the sharks.

Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, raised doubts about the app's effectiveness. “Anyone who defaults can easily ignore or block such reminders,” she pointed out. Similarly, Aman Gupta questioned Vijay’s commitment to the venture, given his other pursuits, including his hotel bookings business and social media influence.

When Vijay revealed he earns ₹5 lahks monthly from Instagram despite having one million followers, Peyush Bansal of Lenskart felt this was underwhelming but appreciated his effort. However, Thapar was blunt, as she stated, “Please stop this business and focus on something more meaningful."

The most striking reaction came from Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, who didn’t mince his words. Critiquing the app’s business model, Mittal noted that out of 3,500 registered users, only 200 were paying subscribers, earning just ₹30,000 monthly. He remarked, “You're making ₹30,000 per month, isse achha thela laga lo station ke bahar.” (You’d be better off setting up a street-side cart outside the station)."

Advertisement

Despite their best efforts, the Make My Payment team walked away without an offer. After they left, Namita, Anupam, and Peyush got into an argument.

Namita Thapar asked Peyush Bansal, "Why are you misguiding them?" And Anupam added, "You are encouraging an influencer. This is a business investment platform, not India's Got Talent." When Peyush expressed his admiration for Vijay's ability to gain 1 million followers, Anupam Mittal said, "Sach mein itna amazing hai toh paise daal ke dikhao. You did not invest. (If it’s truly so amazing, then why didn’t you invest?)"

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 4: Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal clash; latter loses cool at pitchers: ‘the highest form of disrespect’