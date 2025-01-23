Shark Tank India 4: Anupam Mittal tells Ritesh Agarwal ‘Ye toh samajh gaye aapka baap kaun hai’; what happened between them?
In the latest episode of Shark Tank India 4, Sharks Anupam Mittal and Ritesh Agarwal took digs at each other. Read on to know what happened between them.
Shark Tank India, a reality show that gives entrepreneurs a chance to pitch their ideas to successful investors keeps the viewers glued to the screen with innovative ideas. While the departure of Ashneer Grover after season one reduced on-screen clashes, the latest episode brought back the heat as sharks Anupam Mittal and Ritesh Agarwal locked horns.
The drama unfolded during a pitch by Sahil and Arunima, a husband-wife duo behind Sneakinn, a luxury goods servicing brand. They sought ₹90 lakh for a 3% stake in their company, valuing it at ₹30 crore. They highlighted a unique market gap: a lack of services for repairing and refurbishing expensive shoes and bags. The couple shared their journey, revealing a revenue jump to ₹7 crore in four years and aspirations to expand to multiple cities.
While Ritesh Agarwal compared Sneakinn's business to diagnostics labs, suggesting centralization for better margins, Anupam joked, “Aap bimaar jooton ki laboratory banayenge.” Ritesh, not one to back down, quipped, “Humare yahan vriddhawaste aur bimaar ke aaspaas ke sharks hain, unko bhi saath leke chalenge,” drawing laughs from Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar.
Anupam Mittal, however, didn’t take kindly to the dig. Turning to Ritesh, he retorted, “Chalo, aap yeh toh samajh gaye aapka baap kaun hai,” a statement that left viewers and fellow sharks stunned.
The tension didn’t stop the sharks from making offers. Ritesh proposed ₹45 lakh for 5% equity, with ₹45 lakh as debt at 10%. Meanwhile, Vineeta and Anupam teamed up, offering ₹90 lakh for 10% equity, with a controversial 1% royalty. This sparked another debate, as Anupam has often criticized royalty deals in the past. Kunal Bahl and Namita called out his double standards, while Namita advised the founders to reject the royalty offer.
Anupam later agreed to drop the royalties but demanded 6.5% equity instead. As the founders leaned toward him, Ritesh withdrew his offer. Ultimately, the couple accepted Anupam and Vineeta’s revised deal, securing ₹90 lakh for 6.5% equity.
