Shark Tank India 4: ‘Better luck next time, you played badly’, What made Aman Gupta tease Anupam Mittal?

The latest episode of Shark Tank India brought an exciting mix of business and sports as entrepreneurs Hemant and Yogesh Chauhan, co-founders of Goodland Pickleball, pitched their startup to the Sharks. Their company focuses on the fast-growing sport of Pickleball, a game that combines elements of badminton, table tennis, and lawn tennis. With over 500 new courts built in India in the past year, the sport is quickly gaining popularity.

To make their pitch more engaging, the founders challenged the Sharks to a friendly Pickleball match. The teams were divided into Mumbai (featuring Anupam Mittal and Yogesh) and Brooklyn (featuring Aman Gupta and Hemant). In a thrilling face-off, Team Brooklyn emerged victorious, securing a win with 3 points. After the match, Aman playfully teased Anupam, saying, "Better luck next time, you played badly."

During the pitch, Aman Gupta revealed that he is a huge fan of Paddle, a sport similar to Pickleball. The founders explained that Goodland provides a one-stop solution for Pickleball enthusiasts, from building courts and supplying equipment to running premium clubs for players. The cost of setting up a Pickleball court in India ranges between ₹2 lakh to ₹5 lakh, and their pricing model includes beginner paddles starting at ₹2,500 and club memberships at ₹5,000 per month.

The company had generated ₹1.9 crores in revenue over nine months, with ₹1.2 crores coming from their U.S. operations and ₹70 lakhs from India. While the Sharks were impressed by their progress, some were concerned about the business model's clarity. Namita Thapar, Anupam Mittal, Ritesh Agarwal, and Kunal Bahl opted out of investing, citing various reasons.

Advertisement

However, Aman saw potential and made an offer of ₹80 lakhs for 5% equity, along with a 1% royalty until the investment was recovered. After some negotiation, the deal was finalized at ₹80 lakhs for 6% equity and 0.5% royalty on Shark Tank India 4.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast locked out of LinkedIn after bio update inspired by Anupam Mittal’s remark