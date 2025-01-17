Shark Tank India 4: Did the highest-funded pitchers have bad experience with Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh over deal? Accusations swirl

Premium lifestyle stationery brand NOOE recently secured one of the highest investments in Shark Tank India Season 4. While the Rs 5 crore deal from Lenskart's Peyush Bansal in exchange for 51% equity seemed promising, the brand’s co-founders, Piyush Suri and Neetica Pande, revealed that their experience on the show was far from smooth.

In a candid interaction with The Indian Express, the founders shared that their negotiation process was unexpectedly rushed. Neetica explained, “We were trying to negotiate, and Aman was out. Suddenly, Vineeta Singh and Anupam Mittal got up, saying there was no deal, and the door started opening.” Determined not to let the opportunity slip away, she approached Peyush Bansal again, which prompted the Sharks to resume the discussion.

Neetica further noted that while the Sharks had been filming for hours, their urgency felt like a missed opportunity for NOOE. "If they were out of the deal, they just wanted to go home. We had to stand up for it. If we hadn’t spoken up, we would have lost an opportunity,” she said.

Piyush Suri empathized with the Sharks’ long filming hours, acknowledging that while founders pitch only once, investors listen to numerous proposals for months. However, he criticized the nature of their questioning, suggesting it limits meaningful discussions.

The founders also addressed a controversial remark by Vineeta Singh, who said their "business gaddhe mein hai" (business is in a ditch). Piyush dismissed it, saying, “A brand like this takes time and effort to grow; it can't be profitable from day one. If they thought it was that bad, why would anyone invest ₹5 crore? It wasn’t charity but an opportunity for them too.” He called the statement 'funny'.

