Shark Tank India 4: Did you know Ritesh Agarwal was rejected by THIS fellow panelist on show in his early days?

In a recent episode of Shark Tank India Season 4, Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO Rooms, captivated viewers with a personal anecdote that highlighted his journey from rejection to success. While mentoring budding entrepreneurs on the show, Ritesh revealed that he had once faced rejection from none other than Kunal Bahl, the co-founder of Snapdeal and a fellow Shark on the panel.

"Even I faced many rejections from many investors. Kunal Bhai had also rejected me. Abhi bahut dosti hai. But that time I didn't have any background. I came from a small city. But I want to take a bet on you," Ritesh Agarwal shared candidly. His story surprised both the pitchers and his fellow Sharks.

Check out glimpses from the Shark Tank India 4 episode below:

The episode also featured a memorable pitch from Pooja Balani and Narpat Singh Rathore, founders of a cheesecake brand from Jodhpur. The duo, who asked for ₹30 lakh for 5% equity in their business, impressed the Sharks with their product and vision. Pooja’s recounting of her brand's inception, unexpectedly linked to Shark Anupam Mittal’s Shaadi.com, makes the Sharks laugh.

“I was scared, as I didn’t want to get married. I started making cupcakes, but they were not happening. After much struggle, I could make it. Then I thought I should sell them as well,” she revealed, drawing laughter and admiration from the sharks. She added that her parents created her profile on Shaadi.com.

While Anupam raised concerns about the sugar content, he lauded the duo for their branding and community-building efforts. Ritesh Agarwal, inspired by their journey, offered ₹30 lakh for 7.5% equity, reflecting his belief in their potential. Although the duo declined the offer, they were deeply moved by his encouragement and generosity, with Ritesh even offering to mentor them. He shared his contact details with them and offered to help as they grow their business.

Talking about Shark Tank India 4, it premiered on January 6 on Sony LIV. Returning sharks of this season's panel include Anupam Mittal (Founder & CEO, People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder & CMO, boAt Lifestyle), Namita Thapar (Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-Founder & CEO, Lenskart), and Ritesh Agarwal (Founder & Group CEO, OYO). Kunal Bahl, the co-founder of Snapdeal and Titan Capital and the promoter of Unicommerce, is the new face of Shark Tank India 4.

