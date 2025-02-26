Shark Tank India 4: Gujarat village’s record-breaking cheese brand fails to secure deal, but Namita Thapar doesn’t disappoint them

In the latest episode (February 25) of Shark Tank India, the second pitch was from a cheese brand from a village in Gujarat- Panchal Dairy. Named after the Panchal Rabari pastoral community of Gujarat, which rears the indigenous Panchali sheep, the brand has pioneered a movement in the dairy industry. Founded by Arpan Kalotra and Bhimsingh Ghanghal in a small village in Gujarat, they make different types of cheese.

The pitchers, dressed in native wear, impress Sharks with their brand's story. From humble beginnings to gaining recognition at the prestigious World Cheese Conclave, their journey reflects resilience, innovation, and a commitment to quality. With 1,120 kg of cheese sold so far and recognition at the World Cheese Awards, Panchal Dairy is making its mark in the industry. They asked for a 20 lakh investment in exchange for a 10% equity stake.

"We started our journey in a small village in Gujarat, and today, we're proud to be a source of pride for our community. Our products, such as goat cheese and pecorino, are not only unique but also of high quality. We're empowering villagers by providing sustainable livelihoods, proving that even small-scale businesses can make a significant impact," said founders Arpan Kalotra and Bhimsingh Ghanghal.

All the Sharks of Shark Tank India 4 were curious to know more about their business and how they learned the art of making such varieties of cheese. They revealed that they are connected to an NGO, and the woman who runs the NGO helps them. They also shared that she has no equity in their company, which made Namita Thapar appreciate it.

The pitchers belong to a village with only 1500 families, and they started their business with their own funds and help from the ladies' community of the village, who take care of the finances in the village. All the Sharks share the same vision that the business is currently very small, and they won't be of much help to them.

While Namita Thapar also says she would not offer any deal, she had an interesting proposition. "I will give you Rs 2 lakhs as loan from my fund's CSR for next 6 months' runway. If you exit with 14-15 lakhs after 1 year, I will invest in you," said the Shark. She also mentioned that she would mentor them over Zoom calls every week and guide them on the marketing channel and other innovations to make them advance. They readily accepted the challenge.