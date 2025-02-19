Shark Tank India 4: Huma Qureshi-backed health product brand secures Rs 1 crore deal from Kunal Bahl and Aman Gupta
A health product brand secures Rs 1 crore deal on Shark Tank India 4 from Kunal Bahl and Aman Gupta.
A Hyderabad-based health brand just made a big impact on Shark Tank India 4, securing a Rs 1 crore deal for 5% equity from investors Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl. What's surprising is that Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is an investor in the brand. The company’s flagship product, Calorie Crusher Tablets, helps reduce calorie and carbohydrate absorption, making it a great choice for those who love food but also want to stay on track with their fitness goals.
Bollywood star Huma Qureshi, an investor and Chief Product Evangelist, was thrilled about the deal. Sharing her excitement, she said, "This brand has been a part of my daily routine, whether I’m on set or managing life’s chaos. The real win isn’t just the Shark Tank deal—it’s building something that truly works. I’m proud to see it grow and be part of India’s startup journey!"
Co-founder Dr. Lalitha Palle also reflected on the milestone, calling Shark Tank India 4 an incredible platform to showcase their vision. "This deal is proof that innovation and persistence pay off. We’re excited for what’s ahead!" she shared.
The Sharks were particularly impressed by the science-backed formula and eye-catching packaging. Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh even called it "exceptionally well done!" Anupam Mittal also praised the founders for their extensive knowledge and research capacity.
Before the Shark Tank India 4 episode aired, the Gangs of Wasseypur actress took to social media to post about the brand. She wrote, "I never thought I’d say this… but my secret weapon is heading to SHARK TANK tomorrow." She also added that she is proud to see the little brand on the big stage and concluded with a note for the Sharks. "P.S. To the sharks: Yes, I do take these capsules before every meal," added Qureshi.
