Shark Tank India 4: ‘Humari kursi le lo’ Anupam Mittal tells pitcher after hearing their pitch, but backs out from offering deal

Today's (February 19) episode of Shark Tank India 4 featured a pitch that secured a Rs 1 crore deal. The pitchers' extensive knowledge and qualifications impressed Sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh. However, when it came to offering a deal, both Sharks backed out. Read on to find out what went wrong.

The Hyderabad-based health and wellness brand focuses on addressing chronic diseases like diabetes and obesity. Their flagship product, Calorie Crusher, helps reduce carbohydrate intake in meals, while Sugar Slayer is designed to lower blood sugar levels.

As the Sharks inquired about their backgrounds, one of the pitchers, a doctor, spoke about her qualifications. After listing the prestigious places where she had served, Anupam Mittal exclaimed, “That’s it?” She continued detailing her certifications when Vineeta Singh folded her hands and said, “Bas, we are sold!”

Another co-founder shared his experience of starting businesses, turning them profitable, and successfully exiting them. Hearing the impressive numbers, Mittal quipped, “Yaha kyun aaye ho? Humari kursi le lo yaar. (Why have you come here? Take our seats.)”

The pitchers explained how their products work, how they were developed, and their safety measures. However, when Mittal questioned them about existing alternatives in the market, their response failed to convince him.

Aman Gupta was the first Shark to make an offer. He acknowledged the risks involved but expressed confidence in the pitchers' expertise. “Risk hai, par risk toh Spiderman bhi leta hai. Main toh phir bhi Tigerman hoon. Mere liye risk lena banta hai. (There’s risk, but even Spiderman takes risks. I am Tigerman. Taking risks is my thing.),” he joked.

Next, Kunal Bahl pointed out that he didn’t like the packaging but assured the pitchers that such issues could be fixed. He then made an offer and expressed his willingness to join Aman in the investment.

Meanwhile, Peyush Bansal voiced concern over potential health risks associated with the products. “I’m not sure if I can carry that risk,” he stated, opting out.

Anupam Mittal advised the entrepreneurs to position their product as a weight management solution rather than a weight-loss cure. He also recommended conducting independent studies without sponsorship before backing out.

Ultimately, the pitchers secured a joint deal from Aman Gupta and Kunal Bahl for Rs 1 crore in exchange for 5% equity.