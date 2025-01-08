Shark Tank India 4: ‘I’ve made more deals than you’, Kunal Bahl fires back at Aman Gupta, latter storms out; here’s what happened
Shark Tank India 4 premiered on January 6 with Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, among others in the panel.
The latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 4 was nothing short of dramatic, thanks to a fiery clash between seasoned investor Aman Gupta and newcomer Kunal Bahl. The heated moment unfolded during a high-stakes pitch by young entrepreneurs Devansh and Ackshay, founders of the online peer-to-peer platform Culture Circle. It was a remark by the pitchers that made Gupta walk out.
The duo came with an ambitious ask– Rs 1.2 crore for just 0.5% equity, valuing their startup at a jaw-dropping Rs 240 crore. While their pitch impressed the sharks with its boldness, it also sparked skepticism and sharp comments. Aman Gupta, known for his candid remarks, was quick to call out the valuation, exclaiming, “Hum paagal hain kya (Are we insane)?”
Kunal Bahl, this season’s newest shark and a successful entrepreneur himself, took a different approach. Despite the high valuation, Kunal showed serious interest in the startup, offering Rs 8 crore for 10% equity.
The clash escalated when Kunal suggested partnering with other sharks for the deal. Aman, clearly unimpressed, reminded Kunal that the game on Shark Tank is different from the boardroom. “You can't go individual ont his deal later. You’re new on the show,” Aman said, implying that Kunal needed to follow the show’s unspoken rules. But Kunal was unfazed and fired back, “But I’m not new to making deals. I’ve made more deals than you.”
This sharp exchange created tension on the Shark Tank India 4 set, and the young entrepreneurs couldn’t resist whispering among themselves. When Devansh was overheard saying, “Air ho jayega (This will air),” Aman was furious. Feeling disrespected, he stormed out of the deal, declaring, “I’m out.”
Despite the drama, Kunal remained calm and partnered with fellow sharks Ritesh Agarwal and Namita Thapar to close the deal at Rs 3 crore for 3% equity, valuing Culture Circle at Rs 100 crore. The deal left Devansh and Ackshay satisfied but not without a parting comment: “Aman hates us.”
