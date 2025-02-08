Shark Tank India 4: Jeet Adani requests Anupam Mittal, ‘My wedding is happening, but...’; find out what it is

Shark Tank India 4 platform welcomed Jeet Adani, son of billionaire Gautam Adani, for a special episode. He is on the show to support entrepreneurs who are specially abled. On the show, the businessman had a lighthearted exchange with Shark Anupam Mittal. Their conversation is garnering the attention of viewers after Adani’s unusual request to Mittal.

Jeet Adani, who recently tied the knot with Diva Shah, revealed that his school friends had created a prank matrimonial profile for him when he was in middle school. Despite his efforts to get it removed over the years, the profile remained active. Seeing an opportunity, he reached out to Anupam Mittal, saying, "I have been trying my level best; please remove it! My wedding is happening, but my profile is still up!"

Mittal, known for his witty remarks, playfully accused Jeet of making the profile himself. "Let’s be honest here. It sounds like you made it yourself and are now blaming your friends! You were lucky to find Divaji, but you just forgot to remove the profile. And now, you’re asking me to do it on TV!" he joked.

The friendly banter didn’t end there. Mittal added with a chuckle, "I’ll remove it, but only when you come on the show again. No escaping now!"

India's most loved business reality show, Shark Tank India 4, returned on Sony's OTT platform, Sony LIV, on January 6, 2025.

The entrepreneurs seen as sharks on Shark Tank India Season 4 are Anupam Mittal, Founder and CEO, People Group (Shaadi.com); Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt Lifestyle; Namita Thapar, Executive Director, Emcure Pharmaceuticals; Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO; Peyush Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO, Lenskart; Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics; Varun Dua, Founder and CEO, ACKO; Kunal Bahl, Co-Founder, Snapdeal and Titan Capital, Promoter Unicommerce; and Viraj Bahl, Founder and Managing Director of Veeba/VRB Consumer Products.