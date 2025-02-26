Shark Tank India 4: Kunal Bahl tells pitchers to choose him over Namita Thapar if they need strong partner; find out latter's reaction

In today’s episode (February 26) of Shark Tank India 4, the second pitcher was a family that is the founder of a healthy snack brand– Eat Better Co. The saas-bahu duo converted traditional recipes into healthy snacking. Mridula and Vidushi Kanoria, along with Shaurya Kanoria, impressed the Sharks with their idea, sales figures, strategy, and interesting pitch.

The Sharks praise the pitchers as soon as they taste the products. They also appreciate the price point. Namita Thapar and Vineeta Singh had questions about the packaging and claims of ‘high protein’ on a few products, which the pitchers clarified. Anupam Mittal also calls the mother an ‘inspiration’ and shares how belonging to a Marwadi family himself, he is proud to see her taking this brand in the right direction.

When it comes to offering a deal, Anupam Mittal is the first to walk out. He shares that he met the pitchers a little late, and although he would have loved to invest in them, he would back out of the deal today.

Namita Thapar offers the pitchers Rs 50 lakhs for 0.5% equity and 1% royalty until 50 lakhs is recouped. Next, Ritesh Agarwal backs out, saying they have already got some good partners. Namita Thapar jokes that since she is his friend, he would take their products in his company if she gets the deal, to which Agarwal readily agrees.

Advertisement

Vineeta Singh offers Rs 50 lakhs for 1.5% equity. Kunal Bahl offers a shocking deal– Rs 2.5 Crores for 5% equity.

After deciding among themselves, the pitchers come back, asking the three Sharks to join on this deal, but the Sharks back out. Anupam Mittal asks the pitchers to decide quickly. Namita says she has given a fair offer.

Kunal Bahl advises that if they are valuation sensitive, then they should go for Namita’s offer. “But if you need a strong partner, jo long term, 10-15 saal ke liye support kare…” Thapar intervenes, “Hello, Kunal, I am a strong partner.”

The pitchers accept Namita Thapar’s deal. After they leave, Namita Thapar gets up from her seat and says, “E Kunal, tu mil mujhe. Aa jao tank ke bahar milo. Kya bol rahe the? Kaun strong hain? (Kunal, you meet me outside the tank. What were you saying? Who is strong?)” Bahl laughs and bows down in front of Namita.