Shark Tank India 4: Meet the teen entrepreneurs who are breaking barriers at 16, 19, and 21

The entrepreneurial reality show Shark Tank India is taking a bold step this season by spotlighting the innovative spirit of teenage entrepreneurs. While the series has previously showcased seasoned business minds and established startups, this year’s Campus Special episode will be a refreshing departure. It will feature teen founders with big dreams and even bigger ideas, proving that age is no barrier when it comes to innovation and determination.

Unlike the typical entrepreneurs who walk into the tank with years of experience, these young visionaries bring fresh perspectives and youthful energy to the table. From personalized gift businesses to cutting-edge electric vehicles and edtech platforms, the featured ventures showcase the incredible potential of India’s youngest entrepreneurial minds.

Founded by 19-year-old Dyumna from Goa, Project Clay is a mentorship platform designed to simplify the college application process. By offering one-on-one guidance for building passion projects, the startup aims to help students secure admissions to top universities. Dyumna’s journey began during the COVID-19 pandemic when an online baking venture earned him ₹8 lakhs in revenue, sparking his entrepreneurial drive. With a family background in business, Dyumna now aspires to reshape the edtech landscape with his innovative approach.

At just 16, Meet from Pune is ready to take on the automotive industry with Deni Bikes, a 100% made-in-India electric motorcycle brand. Combining affordability with sustainability, Meet’s journey began with a passion for motors and a self-built electric go-kart. Balancing his education with entrepreneurship, Meet envisions a future where electric vehicles are accessible to all.

Khushi, a 21-year-old from Mumbai, turned her artistic flair into a thriving venture with Pretty Little Shop. Offering personalized gifts like custom polaroids and moon signs, Khushi manages every aspect of her business, from design to delivery. The daughter of an art teacher, Khushi funded her college education through her business and chose entrepreneurship over a traditional science career. Her story reflects determination and a deep belief in following one’s passions.

Viewers can expect heartwarming moments, bold pitches, and, of course, the intense scrutiny of the Sharks. With a star-studded panel of industry leaders like Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, and Ritesh Agarwal, the big question remains: Will these budding entrepreneurs secure the investments they need to take their ventures to the next level?

Tune in to Shark Tank India 4’s Campus Special episode on Sony LIV to witness the next generation of innovators making their mark, one pitch at a time.

